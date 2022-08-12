I HATE THESE PEOPLE: I’m not sure if this has happened to anyone else, but I received two scam calls earlier this week, one at 4:33 a.m., the other at 5:10 a.m. Scammers, please have a heart, take time zones into consideration before you robocall me. With older parents and being in media, I never like to shut my phone off at night. The most frustrating thing — who do you complain to?
—————
I HONESTLY LOVE YOU: What was incredible about Olivia Newton John was her ability to take a mediocre song and then make it memorable. Much of her catalogue was routine, assembly-line pop songs; Physical, Magic, Heart Attack, Twist of Fate, Make a Move on Me. In the hands of another, they would have been quickly forgotten.
In the 1970s and into the early 1980s, when a song was handed to Olivia — along with a black pair of leather pants or sweatshirt — she was able to spin them into radio hits. She even outdid Elvis Presley. Olivia’s version of Let Me Be There was bigger than the King’s.
If you rewatch "Grease" today, it's not a great film but the chemistry between its two stars helped make it a timeless classic.
The Grammy winner and star of Grease was only 73 when she died after a lengthy journey with cancer.
Her co-star John Travolta was incredibly gracious with his loving tribute. The two, along with the cast, remained lifetime friends.
—————
CELEBRITY FEUDS: Kanye West vs Pete Davidson. Who cares? I’ve never had a fascination with celebrities dissing other celebrities, the exception being Tom Cruise vs Brooke Shields, circa 2005. For the record, I was cheering for Brooke.
—————
TRUMP TOWER: The thing that surprised me from the recent coverage of Ivana Trump’s funeral was the former president’s son. Barron Trump is tall, they say 6’7.
—————
SOUNDS OF SUMMER: Was there any happier, upbeat and feel-good summer music than The Beach Boys? I can’t think of any.
—————
PEACHFEST WRAP: Honeymoon Suite, the Skyhawks parachute team, the Minuteman Press kiddie’s parade, sandcastle contest? None of the above. What I enjoyed most about the Penticton Peach Festival was seeing people who I hadn’t seen for three years. I bumped into my old friend, retired school superintendent Wendy Hyer, now a volunteer with festival hospitality. Radio legend and long-time Miss Penticton host Dennis Walker was also in town, catching a ride from Cranbrook with their royalty team. And it’s always nice to see Ben Waters, who I again had the thrill of introducing.
