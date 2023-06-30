Happy that Penticton’s population is growing
Dear Editor:
Three cheers to Penticton City Council for ranking best in B.C. for rate of building project approvals. Penticton has been discovered! Our jewel of sunny beaches and green spaces is a secret no more. We are in a building boom that will see my hometown double in population.
I support a high-density downtown. Let’s not scrape our unique native plants and creatures off the hillsides for massive development. The new condo towers are surprisingly attractive these days with Russian sage, Oregon grape, yarrow and other drought- resistant plants growing all around.
Yes, I was sad when the apple orchard I worked in was bulldozed for the Senior’s Centre on South Main Street. Yes, I was sorry to see the leafy cherry orchards cut down for malls and development at the south end of town. It seems to me that change, however inevitable, is smarter than it used to be. Densification is no longer allowed to be uglification.
More people deserve to live near the lakes trails and parks. It used to be just for the rich. I look forward to high-rises planned for my area because I’ve learned that more people out walking increases safety. Hopefully it will also mean there will be better coffee shops and cafés within walking distance soon. Bring on the people!
Roxanne Livingstone
Penticton
People need to follow protocol of bike lanes
Dear Editor:
I for one was happy to have the bike lane on Duncan Ave. thinking cars would slow down. Boy, was I wrong.
The other day I was out in my yard and I heard a loud bang. I looked and saw a car hit a bike lane sign, dragging it down the block. I was shocked it happened so fast.
I also wonder why you have two traffic lights so close together. It just creates more lineups of cars in both directions. There is a new crosswalk by The Hamlets and when people press the button and walk, the cars don’t stop. You have to walk out before the cars will stop. I see a lot of people riding on the sidewalk, not using the bike lane. They need to start giving out fines.
Rob Lockett
Penticton
Vandals strike once again on lakeshore
Dear Editor:
Noted city employees were removing the evidence at 6 a.m. this morning.
One hanging flower pot basket took a swim in the lake.
One small newly-planted tree was broken off at the root.
One six-inch tree lost half of its branches.
A newly-planted small pine tree pulled out of the ground, appears to have been replanted by City of Penticton employees.
Ask the citizens for solutions to this vandalism, it may be worth a try.
Cameras pointed at the fire pits, may disclose the identies of the vandals.
Request parents to quiz their children on the identies of these individuals.
Remove the fire pits, they obviously are a gathering point for the drunks.
Will City employees report this vandalism to council?
We will need to wait and see.
Ted Wiltse
Penticton
If everyone voted, we would know a lot more
Dear Editor:
Re: “Joan Phillip wins by a landslide,” Herald, Page 1, June 27).
Why is it that in two ridings — taking into account few people really care about byelections — one with more than 50,000 registered voters and the other with more than 45,000 registered voters, only a little over 13,000 voted in one, and almost 8,000 in the other?
One of two things is going on here:
1. There are enough NDP voters in either riding that many people decided they didn’t have to vote, as there are sufficiently
motivated numbers of voters to assure the status quo, which they’re perfectly happy with.
2. There’s a huge group of undecided or demoralized voters from other parties who don’t bother voting because “it won’t make a difference” even though the numbers clearly show that theoretically there’s more than enough to make a difference.
At least once I’d like to see turnout numbers approaching 100 per cent in a riding such as that, just to get an idea of what’s really going on.
April J. Gibson
Duncan