Lightfoot remains in Canadian hearts
Dear Editor:
Gordon Lightfoot was truly a great Canadian talent who did a very short stint in the United States, studying music, only to move back to Canada because he never identified as anything other than Canadian.
He continued to write and sing his music until very recently.
My wife and I grew up with his music, as did so many Canadians of our generation. His songs identified our youth and early adulthood. In recent years you would hear one of his songs and say “remember when.”
I always knew that when Lightfoot passed that it would mean a marked date for me and also for our generation.
One of our own now gone forever and it feels that way.
We will mourn Lightfoot even though most of us never actually met him but still felt we have known him well through his music and his life.
Leslie Leyh,
Saanichton
Election system needs tweaking
Dear Editor:
Currently provincial and federal electoral commissions periodically carry out regional boundary and district/riding reviews to ensure appropriate geographical size for accommodating population shifts.
In B.C. this is performed after every second provincial election. This is a logical jumping off point for democratizing our present system and transforming it into a proportional parity electoral representation system. Here’s how.
Regions comprised of ridings that are similar in geography and the number of people eligible to vote will continue. However, the popular vote of each region will now be divided by its number of ridings (i.e. geographical and population parity).
This establishes the number of votes in a standard seat by region. Parity seats for each party are then determined, based on their popular vote for the region.
Rounding up the left over fractions of votes by party may be necessary to ensure that parity seats equal the number of ridings. This is where an independent candidate or members of a fledgling party are most likely to receive enough votes to qualify outright for a parity seat/riding.
Voters in ridings where a party does not field a candidate can now vote for their party of choice, which will count toward the party’s regional vote and parity seat entitlement.
Concurrently, the votes of candidates of the same party are ranked across ridings by region. Next, those with the highest ranking across parties and the best overall vote percentage in their riding will be awarded the riding, provided its party also has an entitlement to a parity seat.
This describes how a representative electoral democracy might be structured, in essence.
Transforming our current system may not change how a person votes, but the end result will be quite sobering for voters and politicians alike.
Parties will steer clear of strategic voting since this practice not only increases the gaining party’s popular vote, but also reduces that of the conniving party. Single ridings will no longer be as easy to manipulate by political parties, big business or foreign interests. Elected members who switch parties or vacate their seat prematurely could also be replaced by candidates with “stand by” status (i.e., party ranking), etc.
It is high time that all voters have the right to fair and like-minded political representation. Our political democracy will be the better for it.
Albert Madsen
Kelowna
Penticton airport made vulnerable
Dear Editor:
Several years ago, the Penticton Fire Department announced that they were closing the airport fire station and relocating the airport fire truck to the Warren Ave fire station. They stated at the time that the response time from Warren Ave to the airport would be four minutes which they stated was "adequate".
I wrote to the Herald at the time pointing out that a four minute response time might be acceptable where an incoming pilot had reached air traffic control that a problem was anticipated on landing but was totally inadequate for accidents which were unanticipated by either the pilot or control, where a 30 second response was the norm for airport fire service.
Sadly, an incident of this type occurred on Tuesday this week at the Langley airport where an incoming light aircraft was struggling to cope with strong cross winds on approach and its wing clipped a pickup truck which was stopped close to the runway. The accident ripped the wings off the aircraft and the fuel tanks are located in the wings. The Langley fire crew (who presumably were based at the airport) were able to pull the injured occupants from the aircraft before the wings exploded, and the occupants were then rushed to hospital. If this incident had occurred at the Penticton airport, the occupants would likely have been burned to death long before the fire truck arrived and the fire crew would have been reduced to clearing the debris off the runway.
The fire department may very well have saved some money by relocating the airport fire tuck to Warren Ave but the effective cost of not having the truck on site far outweighs any monetary saving. While I would not want to see commercial air service out of Penticton discontinued, I remain surprised that commercial airlines are willing to operate without on site fire coverage. Is it possible that they are unaware that the on site fire station has been closed?
Brian Butler,
Penticton