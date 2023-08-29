Penticton should report pulse of crime
Dear Editor:
I have much respect and gratitude for Penticton’s RCMP officers, and for our by-law officers. They have a tremendously difficult job, for which they likely receive little appreciation, with the exception of their remuneration.
Maybe I’m wrong, but it seems that the crime and lawlessness in Penticton is growing steadily worse, and more serious.
I don’t know if I’m right or wrong, because little is reported about general conditions, crime rate, common crimes, preventions being taken, etc.
Occasionally our “catch and release” system (as described by our former police superintendent) is reported on, with repeat and perpetual offenders.
Also, the sentence they receive is a slap on the wrist, but little else.
Has theft, for example, become so normal and frequent, that it is no longer news?
Surely our best source of reliable news should not be social media, but from newspapers, radio, and television.
Suggestion to city council: Ask the RCMP and the by-law department, to give at best, weekly, or at least, monthly, reports about criminal activity that has occurred, and actions taken by police. The taxpaying public deserve to know.
The reports could be given regularly, at city council meetings. What preventative measures are being taken? Has criminal behaviour increased, or decreased in the given time period? Where is the majority of criminal behaviour conducted? Why, sometimes is there no apparent response? Why is response sometimes delayed?
Importantly: what can we, the public, and the law-abiding, tax-paying citizens of our city, do, or not do, to assist our law-enforcement officers, or to make their job easier?
City councillors could respond to verbal reports, and ask relevant questions, at the time, in council meetings.
Maybe a question or two from the public? Yes, time limits could be put in place.
We are all in this together; surely with
the same goals, when it comes to crime, criminals, and lawlessness.
Let’s work together to reduce criminal activity.
Bryan Snider
Penticiton
Air quality reports need simplification
Dear Editor:
On Aug. 22, West Kelowna fire chief Jason Brolund said at a press conference that
firefighters are breathing wildfire smoke “for 12, 14, 16 hours at a time, so it is a real challenge.
“Someone told me today that our air quality today is the worst in the world.”
On the Government of Canada’s website, one page provides a constantly updated summary of British Columbia’s air quality health index, which ranges from a one (low risk) to 10+ (very high risk):
But it appears the index is a bit of a “smokescreen” (pardon the pun).
What does “10+” really mean? Depending on the day and time of day, could “10+” be a score of 11? 12? 20? 100? What?
In the U.S, a different scale is used. Air quality is measured by the Environmental Protection Agency’s air quality index, which ranges from 0 to 500.
Levels under 100 are generally considered safe. Unhealthy levels range from 101 to 300, where more sensitive groups of people, such as those with [respritory diseases] may experience symptoms at lower levels.
A value over 300 is considered hazardous, where everyone is likely to be affected from the poor breathing conditions.
On Aug. 22, I filled out a form on the Government of Canada website to request the data for the amount of particulate matter in the air in the Kelowna area.
Also, the amount of Carbon Monoxide Sulfur Dioxide, and Nitrogen Dioxide in the air for the [specific] dates.
Will I receive a response?
If (our government) informed us on a daily basis what the air quality is using the EPA’s air quality index, I think many more people would be wearing masks before venturing outside in smoky weather.
David Buckna,
Kelowna
Climate action needs our responsibility
Dear Editor:
So much hypocrisy around climate change. Are we sucking or blowing?
We wail about forest fires while building mega-homes in long-known drylands, reliant on using threatened water sources.
The mainstream media zealously promotes tourism, urging us to travel long and far, creating tonnes of pollution via cruise ships, jets and vehicles while preaching the horrors of melting ice caps and searing heat.
Are we willing to shift from self-centred personal rights to self-examining personal responsibility?
Shannon Moneo,
Sooke