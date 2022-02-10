I am embarrassed to admit, I lost it with a group of “vaxholes” this past Saturday.
My mother always cautioned me never to engage with drunks or deranged people.
I was leaving the memorial for Second World War Royal Navy veteran Dick Clements, held at the Summerland Legion.
Comrade Clements was a social service worker and an advocate for Indigenous rights well over 40 years ago.
He was a socialist before the term socialist morphed into being a pejorative term.
His smiles and sunny demeanour will be sorely missed at the Legion and as he walked about in downtown Summerland. During the service, one could hear the honking of horns.
The dozen or so protesters had set up on Highway 97, across the parking lot from the Legion.
I regret stopping to engage them, especially as I was wearing my Legion uniform.
In hindsight, the contrast between an honourable gentleman veteran and a group of idiots waving the Canadian flag was too much for me, but I think Comrade Clements would have been proud of me.
Why do these people think waving a Canadian flag adds any legitimacy to their actions?
If you do the math, 90% of Canadians over the age of five (and I emphasize as young as five) have received at least one vaccine.
If you add to that number, those who have a legitimate medical exemption, less than 9% have not availed themselves of scientifically proven protection. These people are in no way representative of our country.
As an aside, I saw on the national news a man in Ottawa more appropriately carrying a “Trump 2024” flag, which was more honestly symbolic.
One of the protesters said her father was a Second World War veteran, to suggest that the happenstance of birth gave her some validity to her idiocy. I felt sorry the young lad beside her who seemed to be rightfully embarrassed.
These people are like a group blockading bus routes to complain the buses do not run on time.
The more they spread disease, the longer the rest of us have to wear masks and make sure our phones are fully charged before going out.
Yes, we are all fed up with the pandemic. And yes, we majority are really fed up with these protests. Please go home.
P.S. Whatever happened to the horrid woman who interrupted the Remembrance Day event in Kelowna?
John Dorn is a retired tech entrepreneur who resides in Summerland.