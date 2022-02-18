Why was sprinter Ben Johnson stripped of his medal and publicly shamed, but Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva was allowed to compete in the Beijing Olympics even after testing positive for doping? I realize we’re going back 30 years, but there seems to be a lack of consistency by the International Olympic Committee. Remember, this is the same group that awarded the Winter Games to a site that had to rely on fake snow.
—————
Televised sports in North American blare noise at you constantly. Most announcers can’t shut up. Compare this with the elegance of European football (soccer) where there’s one voice in the booth. You actually get to hear the crowd noise. I wish during figure skating broadcasts, they’d shut up during the routine and allow viewers to enjoy the music and draw their own conclusions. Once the routine is done, there’s more than enough time for the announcers to offer insight.
—————
Anyone complaining about the overhyped Super Bowl halftime show seems to forget how lame it used to be prior to Michael Jackson setting a new standard in the early-1990s. New Kids on the Block singing “Step by Step” alongside Disney characters was particularly cringe-worthy.
—————
How can you not love David Grohl from the Foo Fighters? During a CBS special recognizing The Beatles, Grohl and Jeff Lynne performed “Hey Bulldog” because it was his daughter’s favourite Beatles’ song. At the little girl’s request, Ringo Starr included “Yellow Submarine” in his three-song set. “My mother’s favourite band was The Beatles, my favourite band was The Beatles and my eight-year-old daughter’s favourite band is The Beatles,” Grohl said. I love his humility. Tickets for the Foo Fighters Oct. 1 concert in Penticton go on sale today at 10 a.m.
—————
Mini review: Kenneth Branagh’s new version of “Death on the Nile” is OK, but doesn’t do justice to the Agatha Christie material. Branagh, who also adapted “Murder on the Orient Express” a few years back is considering making Poirot a franchise. My suggestion would be rather than remaking beloved classics, pick slightly more obscure titles such as “The Murder of Roger Ackroyd” or “The ABC Murders” which haven’t been done to death already.
—————
Can this thing get any weirder? Mike Lindell, the My Pillow guy, was denied entry to Canada. The pillow king hoped to have 10,000 free pillows delivered to the trucker convoy, with copies of the Bible. Perhaps Lindell can donate his pillows to homeless shelters in Michigan. I’m certain they’d be happy to accept the donation.
—————
This past weekend, 22 couples were joined in matrimony at the Barking Parrot in Penticton. Wanting to do something unique for Valentine’s Day, the pub at the Penticton Lakeside Resort offered free weddings. It’s my understanding organizers had hoped for three or four couples. Instead, it exceeded all expectations. I covered the event and it was amazing to see how happy the couples (brides especially) were.
—————
Just so you know. This month was the 10-year anniversary of the downtown fire that destroyed Slack Alice’s strip joint in Penticton.
James Miller is managing editor of the Penticton Herald. Email: james.miller@ok.bc.ca