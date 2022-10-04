Not sold on Elvena’s election picks
Dear editor:
Re: “Elvena reveals picks,” Herald, Letters, Sept. 27
First, I have to say that I love people from Naramata and definitely believe they are part of our community even if they don't live within those invisible lines of Penticton city limits.
I know many folks from Naramata who work hard to make Penticton the beauty that it is. They volunteer here, they work here, they support local here and they play here. I have no problem voting for a close neighbor and neither should anyone else. After all, if someone who listed their home address as West Kelowna can run in Penticton, someone from Naramata, our closest neighbor, sure can run too.
Second, of course Elvena would vote for James Miller, he has been publishing her angry rants for over a decade. As for Ryan Graham, I’d like to know what he is about but he refuses to answer questions in public and expects private meetings with him.
Being busy with work, family, volunteering is no excuse for not meeting with Sir Graham, apparently. This tactic reminds me of John Vassilaki not answering emails. What are John and Ryan afraid of? I can only think that they don't want to be held accountable for what they say or promise. This is very fishy to me and also alienates people with social anxieties.
And, lastly, she said she would vote for Lindsey Hall, this is the guy who attacks folks when he gets a bad review for his business and I'm sure he will act with the same lack of maturity when someone disagrees with his choices as a city counselor. My two cents.
Kristine Shepherd
Penticton
Acting editor’s note: We asked Ryan Graham to respond to Shepherd’s assertion that he won’t meet with her. Graham provided evidence of multiple offers to meet with her.
Tired of city spin on bike lanes’ popularity
Dear editor:
Re: Herald Q&A with counsel candidates
I’m fed up with the constant spin by councillors, mayor staff and city staff of supposedly overwhelming public support for the lake-to-lake bike lane.
I went back and watched council meetings that led up to the approval. Please keep in mind that it was rammed through while the public was consumed with surviving COVID.
Here are the numbers presented to council. On all four phases of those affected on route there were a total of 1,071 responses. A total of 679 or 63% said no. Another 392 or 36% said yes. That equates to less than 1% of the citizens of Penticton.
This council on their own accord made it a priority for approval. The advisory group consisted of many cycling community members.
The engagement with the public was the following: eight eblasts/newsletters, seven news releases, four videos, three mail-outs, three online meetings and seven meetings with stakeholders.
The following BS Awards go out to current councillors vying for re-election. For stating overwhelming support, you receive the Pinocchio BS award as your noses have gone around the world multiple times.
The Platinum BS award goes to Mr. Julius Bloomfield as he compared the bike lanes in Penticton to Interlaken, Sweden, on the day he approved bike lane, implying we would be world renowned. He left out the fact that Interlaken is in the Swiss Alps and the areas around the city have over 2,000 kilometres of bike routes and hiking. I am trying to picture our renowned Atkinson Street bike lane with a scenic view of the back of The Bay store.
All of these spin doctors need to be given the boot. It is obvious that when a project affects commerce, transportation, parking property values and the fundamental flow of the city it goes to referendum.
This was done with intent avoid a true and full vote of the public. It could have been put on the ballot when we added Mr. Miller to council. It is/was a total scam of the public to force a pet project on the citizens.
This intent is clearly shown as the public was asked if we should spend $300,000 to fight B.C.’s housing minister in court, yet we are not asked in a referendum do we want to spend millions on bike lanes.
Mike Hawley
Penticton
Veteran cyclist urges others to try bike lanes
Dear editor:
I love riding my bike. And I love how, with the advent of e-bikes, other people are discovering the joy of riding.
For thirty years, I rode my bicycle to the schools where I taught. I rode Highway 97 along the Channel Parkway, the Channel Parkway walkway, back-alleys, Main Street, Government, Dartmouth, Warren, Columbia and every residential street in town. Some routes require commitment because they are steep. But as I say, I love riding my bike.
Penticton’s first bike lanes along Wade, up to Government, down Kinney and out along South Main were a great addition. The thick white lines make me feel safer because cars give me a little space.
Destinations along Main Street take planning. I do not like putting myself in the way of impatient drivers. I use back-alleys, the KVR and sidewalks. Mostly though, I hug the curb. Parked cars are a particular terror of mine. Someone is always lurking behind those hidden windows, waiting to open a door in my path.
When construction completed on the newest bike lane and I took my first spin on it, I was shocked at how freeing it was to ride within the safety of those barriers. I would not say relaxed, because if you want to ride in a city, you must remain vigilant, but it gave me a cushion of comfort. I loved it.
In our car-focused culture, most people do not consider their bike a method of transportation. But it can be. I can reach any destination in Penticton within half an hour. And when I get there, I feel great because biking is fun and exercise releases endorphins. Also, I am saving the world. Every time I leave the car in the garage, I am not adding to the problem.
The council candidates’ statements show that many of them do not yet see the benefits of making Penticton a bike friendlier town. I get it. I drive too. I am not used to navigating around the barriers and every time the cyclists get a green light before the cars, I feel an instant of resentment.
Change is difficult. It will take time for the new traffic patterns to sink in and it will take time for people to discover the joy of cycling in the bike lane. Be an early adopter. Take your bike instead.
Paula Baker
Penticton
Jakubeit, Konanz still dragging baggage
Dear editor:
I see in the news that Andrew Jakubeit and Helena Konanz are running for city council again. The expense, time wasted and division that was created by their attempt to privatize Skaha Lake Park four years ago is still in the memory of many voters.
I am not sure they fully understand the loss of respect and especially the loss of confidence that went with their decision to override the wishes of 5,000 people who signed a petition, thousands more who attended two rallies and hundreds who sent letters to the editor.
Also, when voting, remember the placement of the casino and the payout to the Penticton Indian Band, pool tiles that had to be done twice, the failed hockey dorm, the sole-source SOEC lights, charging postage for monthly city bills, voting themselves health and dental benefits, narrowing three blocks of downtown to two lanes, the two lawsuits initiated by the public to block changes to Skaha Park, and, in the end, a $200,000 payout to Trio so they would go away.
I would not put retread tires on my vehicle and Penticton voters should strongly consider not putting retread councillors with this kind of record back in city hall.
C. Otto Knack
Penticton
Turbines, family focus the cure for Penticton
Dear editor:
My strategy for the most beautiful city, Penticton, is no more BS, no more blah, blah, blah, but actions.
No more Ironman. Next, build a gold mine by putting hydroelectric turbines that generate electricity on our two dams to produce power for the Okanagan Valley. We really need electric power if we are going to build a new, green future. This will enrich the City of Penticton and lower out taxes.
Furthermore, Penticton really needs affordable family-geared resorts and recreational facilities. We need to bring back tourists. We lost so much in the past 30 years, precisely because of Ironman. Penticton is a perfect holiday destination. Do you remember the campsites? The waterslides? Let’s focus on bringing families back.
Lastly, and most importantly, to those who do not pay taxes and are on subsidy, please listen to me when I say: Think before you vote. Put your head in hand and think hard before casting your ballot because if we have another mayor and council like the present, taxes will rise and your rents will too. Then, how will we manage? How will we get by? How many of us are one paycheque away from being on the streets?
We are a vote away from our Main Street becoming East Hastings in Vancouver or Leon Avenue in Kelowna. Please think twice.
Franco De Michelis
Penticton
Are triathletes not considered tourists?
Dear editor:
Re: Franco De Michelis’s letters regarding Ironman.
The revenue that comes to our town through Ironman is huge.
He complains that there are no rooms for tourists. Are the triathletes and their families not "tourists?" What we want for our town is to fill up the hotels, motels and restaurants. After two years of COVID, it was great to see our city busy.
And as for traffic, if the tourists are here, there is traffic. And closing some streets for one day is such an inconvenience? Plan your day! Shop on a different day! I guess what he is indicating is he wants tourists, just not Ironman tourists. I can't figure this out.
Mary Ferrier
Penticton
Justice officials seem to be giving up
Dear editor:
Having just read the lengthy treatise on our justice system by Peter Juk, assistant deputy to B.C.’s attorney general in The Herald (Sept. 14), I can only conclude that the police throw up their hands, pat the offenders on the back, say ‘Good boy,’ and then themselves move on.
The offenders’ constitutional rights and all their other rights seem to trump the public’s presumed rights.
About Penticton’s crime statistics: They don’t come from Penticton residents “possibly” supporting potential crime (attention fellow letter writer Mark Billesberger). Why anyone would report non-crimes in Penticton is incomprehensible since so much crime has happened already and is still happening.
Joy Lang
Penticton
Money won’t placate an angry Mother Earth
Dear editor:
PM Justin Trudeau should think hard before spouting off what other countries contribute to planet earth's biggest untreatable illness, which is mankind
I have always believed that money will never fix the repetitious beating that Mother Nature has released around the world.
Climate change, hurricanes, fire, smoke, floods, disease and electing new flies on the forever growing political pile are here to stay, in my opinion. Trudeau along with his puppets are guilty as the changing face of Canada shows the doom and gloom on the face of many Canadian citizens.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Doing it to ourselves
Dear editor:
Humans have an incredible ability to misuse their time and talent. The hypocrisy of war, infighting, and divsion will pale with the rapidity of the formidable climate change and ensuing famine, pestilence and disappearing world as we know it.
Joe Schwarz
Penticton