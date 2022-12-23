This could be the greatest contradiction of 2022, but I both love and hate holiday music. I truly appreciate the traditional carols, but want to vomit every time I hear Christmas pop music.
Perhaps with the rare exceptions of Mariah Carey and Last Christmas by Wham, there hasn’t been a significant holiday classic released since Blue Christmas by Elvis Presley.
Wham’s melancholy breakup song really had nothing to do with Christmas, it just happened to be the season.
Songwriter George Michael could have replaced the word Christmas with any month of the year and it wouldn’t have lost any context.
Sure, The Chipmunks were cute (“Fellas, we don’t want to overdo it”), The Irish Rovers funny (Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer) and Band Aid’s Do They Know It’s Christmas charitable.
Some of the most beautiful melodies ever written were the traditional holiday carols. They’re timeless and never go out of fashion. One doesn’t need to be religious to appreciate them. Shopping centres never seem to play carols, not even instrumental versions.
There was a night about 12 years ago when my friend Hal Whitford (music fans in Penticton will remember that name well) played a four-song set at the Kyle Anderson Showcase. Hal ended with O Holy Night bringing the crowd to near tears with the “Oh night divine” crescendo.
I’ve never felt strong emotion from All I Want for Christmas is You or Feliz Navidad (even when Diego Alcaraz sings it).
There’s a reason why so many traditional carols are still around hundreds of years later and translated into dozens of languages — they had superb — sometimes haunting — melodies.
—————
When you’re divvying up your holiday tips and gift cards, please don’t forget your faithful Herald and Daily Courier delivery person. They all do a great job for us, especially in challenging weather conditions. You can give them a hand by keeping your walkway clean of snow. I’m certain your letter carrier will also appreciate it.
—————
With a new Whitney Houston biopic (was this necessary?) being released in theatres today, now’s a great time for some Whitney, Dolly and Elvis trivia, all rolled into one.
In 1973, Dolly Parton wrote and recorded I Will Always Love You, a No. 1 country hit — twice (it was re-released for a Burt Reynolds movie nine years later.) Elvis was keenly interested in recording the song, which Dolly would have loved, but the King’s manager Col. Tom Parker demanded she hand over songwriting royalties.
Reluctantly, Dolly said no. Two decades later, David Foster and Whitney got their hands on it and took it to No. 1 for nearly three months straight. Who made the songwriting royalties for Whitney’s version? Dolly. I love that woman!
—————
In closing, I wish all our readers, advertisers and the community a Merry Christmas. Thank you for supporting print journalism. Thank you to the great people I work with. You are all exceptional. I will be out of the office on the 25 th but around for the rest of the holidays if you want to phone or email.
James Miller is managing editor of The Penticton Herald. Email: james.miller@ok.bc.ca