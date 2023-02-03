The Times Chronicle, which has well served the Town of Oliver for decades, isn’t going anywhere.
In a message to the readers published Wednesday, publisher Sherani Theophilus officially announced that the building at 6379 Main Street was sold and all business will operate out of the Osoyoos office.
With the two communities closely linked, the Oliver Chronicle and Osoyoos Times officially morphed to one paper in 2020 and operate much as they did from 1942-1955.
While it’s great for a community to have an office front on Main Street, I don’t think it’s necessary. With the invention of online banking, fewer people do their errands in person. Some seniors, I know, do make a day out of paying bills in person. For some people, it’s the only human interaction they will have on any given day.
The cost saving is astronomical — about half. It’s simply smart business.
More government agencies need to do this. I’m impressed that MP Dan Albas shares office space in Summerland with MLA Dan Ashton. Taxpayers take note.
When I worked in Spruce Grove and Stony Plain as editor of the twin weeklies, they closed the Stony Plain office and moved all operations to the larger centre. That was back in 2007.
In the 1990s, member newspapers began sharing a press. Many thought this was the end of The Penticton Herald when printing moved up the highway to Kelowna.
Guess what? We’re still here.
—
I’m occasionally mocked by coworkers for having a fixation with dead celebrities because I often choose obituaries as one of our wire stories of the day.
In 2011, an interested Herald reader asked why we specifically used the passing of Harry Morgan, a regular for eight seasons on M*A*S*H, as a teaser (the little photos that run in the right-hand margin or at the top of the page).
What made him so important compared to any other local person, she asked. (And besides, Henry Blake was a more interesting character.)
I appreciate being challenged. Repeating my thoughts from a column that’s now 10-years old, I’d like to respond.
Using Lisa Marie Presley as an perfect example, people are interested in celebrity deaths because we feel we knew them.
Anyone of a certain age will remember the media frenzy when Elvis Presley’s only daughter was introduced to the media in 1968. A different generation will remember the liplock with Michael Jackson at a music awards show around 1994.
But did we know she lost one of her four children to death by suicide, that she did a remake of Don Henley’s Dirty Laundry (the nastiest anti-media song ever) and that she and Priscilla worked closely with Baz Luhrmann on the recent Elvis movie?
Bobby Hull is another case in point. Anyone who loves hockey — which is about half of Canada’s population — will surely have memories of The Golden Jet. For hockey fans, he was part of our childhood even though most of us never met him.
For lesser-known individuals, such as Cindy Williams, a reader reaction is often, “Oh, I remember her.”
Are the likes of Lisa Marie Presley and Bobby Hull absolutely relevant to people in the Okanagan? Not really. Is their passing newsworthy? In my opinion, definitely.
—
Forgive me, this joke is 40 years old, but I like to share it every year at this time. What happens in Toronto if the groundhog sees its shadow on Feb. 2? You will have six more weeks of bad hockey.
James Miller is managing editor of The Penticton Herald.