Getting message to young people
Dear Editor:
It appears that the younger generation doesn’t appreciate how COVID-19 can spread and how members of their own age group can catch it and suffer serious effects and even death.
We keep reading about parties which attract large numbers of young people, with no masks or any attempt at social distancing. All that happens is that the party organizers are slapped with fines (many of which are likely never paid) whilst the party-goers shrug their shoulders and move on to the next party.
Part of the problem is that young people don’t bother to read newspapers, listen to CBC Radio or watch serious news bulletins on TV and so are oblivious to the warnings and restrictions on partying etc.
Some popular TV programs don’t help much by showing leading characters removing their masks when the circumstances suggest that they should remain in place. Grey’s Anatomy does show some of the realities of treating COVID patients, but then negates the message by showing Meredith apparently enjoying her comatose state reminiscing with dead family, friends and colleagues.
What the federal or provincial governments should do is to make a short documentary film of an active COVID ICU, showing young patients struggling to stay alive and maybe even dying. They should use pixelation to mask the identities of both the patients and the staff and also the hospital where the film was taken but should circulate the film on social media platforms used by the younger generation.
This would ram home the message that COVID is both highly infectious and dangerous. This may seem drastic, but we need the message to get through somehow.
Brian Butler
Penticton
People with money will spend money
Dear Editor:
Conservative leader Erin O’Toole is distinctly against a guaranteed minimum income plan, and says so frequently.
Just foolish, he says, and unnecessarily expensive. Ignores the fact that people with money to spend will spend it, thereby supporting the economy. Interesting.
At the start of the new Industrial Age in the 18th century, there was a general faith in an economy that paid workers low wages because they believed high wages meant workers would work less. The labourer was dehumanized as a “commodity.”
Not unlike Stephen Harper’s fascination with the Republican push for “right to work” legislation (i.e. a right to work for low wages, for the benefit of corporations, discouraging union membership.)
Are we really in the 21st century? My, these Conservatives have come a long way — survival of the fittest. Why not?
We “low voters,” as one Tory strategist characterized the working class whose votes they are courting, really don’t count for much in the Conservative mentality.
Elaine Lawrence
Kelowna
In the Okanagan, we can enjoy the sunshine
Dear Editor:
Wow people living in the Interior of British Columbia are so lucky!
It has been reported the weather here, is likely the best Canada has to offer.
Here we are still isolated in mid-April, many places that provided things to do have turned into ghost towns. But alas, we have the daily spring weather at our doorsteps.
I wonder where else you can find such a variety in one month, one day or a measly hour.
This past Friday, April 9, Olalla had rain overnight.
B.C.’s mountain highways had more than a dish or two of the white stuff
Saturday, April 10 followed with 6.30 a.m. temperature set at 61 degrees Celsius indoors. Jack Frost, high winds, snow off and on, mixed with rain. The Okanagan did have a few days I recall of really nice weather in March and early April.
Many people were out spring cleaning their yards and vehicles, etc. , taking in fresh air and the hope for the demise of the pandemic.
Looking on the bright side, the calendar reports May through August and perhaps even September will bring on the sunshine.
That would be five or six months of good weather versus the unknown forecast that lays ahead for the next six or seven — more human-hibernation isolation.
If my letter is depressing and you need help, read The Herald’s letters page to find out what people are bitching about more than the weather.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Create a lasting natural legacy at Sickle Point
Dear Editor:
Sickle Point, near Kaleden, is the last remaining foreshore habitat on Skaha Lake. This privately-owned parcel is home to many endangered animal and plant species.
The adjacent Kettle Valley Rail trail is a hugely popular walking, cycling and jogging route. If the five-acre Sickle Point parcel is purchased by private developers, the habitat will be lost forever, and a section of the KVR trail will be open to automobile traffic.
A committed non-profit group, the Kaleden Community Association, is spearheading a fundraising campaign to secure Sickle Point as a natural area. They are accepting financial pledges now; however, money will only be redeemed once sufficient funds have been pledged to purchase the property. At that point, the pledges are collected and tax-deductible receipts issued. See more info at: kaledencommunity.com/sicklepoint
Please pledge now: time is of the essence. Join with us, the hundreds of ordinary citizens who have already donated to save Sickle Point. Together, we can create a lasting natural legacy.
Judy Harris
Summerland
Children don’t pass judgment on others
Dear Editor:
I am a Canadian Limey, coming up on age 80 and like the “Old Goat from Hoo’lala,” I too have been around the block.
Please allow me to tell you of a childish love story.
It was wartorn Northern England 1949, the cobbled gas-lighted streets were now safe to play outside once more.
The kids played outside until dark, I was one of them, so was young June, we were both kids from the wrong side of the tracks.
I was seven or eight years old, she a year or so younger, there was something about her that was different.
Unlike most of the other kids from the street, June didn’t live there, she only stayed there with her grandma on weekends.
There was something about her that I was drawn to. She was kinda quiet, but she always had a lovely innocent smile on her face.
She would giggle at things and I had my very first crush on this girl, she was lovely and she and I were both special to each other.
One weekend I found a big nail and a brick and I scribed in the edge of the curb DS=JO... Don Smithyman = June Oliver.
When I had finished it, she put her hand on it and was happy and she giggled and smiled at it as did I.
Some time later, our family moved on as most of the other families did with their kids, the cobbled streets were now but a memory.
One day, a few years later I was walking downtown and I saw a woman coming towards me with a girl (a daughter, maybe) hanging onto her arm.
As we drew closer I noticed that it was June and her eyes lit up as we both recognized each other.
It was then and only then that I realized that she had a visible disability.
This was many years ago and sometimes when I am quiet and alone I ponder why I didn’t notice the difference between us when I was a kid.
I tell this true story as a reminder to myself and other people that as children we didn’t see anyone as different to ourselves.
At what age do we see things differently... why are some people given a different path in life? Life is not fair is it.
Don Smithyman
Oliver
A Yukon highlight for Duke of Edinburgh
Dear Editor:
I am saddened to learn of the passing of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.
May I recount one of the stories of his 1954 visit to “the wilds of colonial Canada.” He is reputed to love to tell this anecdote to visiting Canadian dignitaries over a cocktail.
Philip was scheduled to visit the Yukon during his 1954 visit. At the time, the Royal Canadian Air Force had a small station in Whitehorse. The commanding officer thought he had best put on a mess dinner in honour of the duke’s visit.
The officer’s mess did not have sufficient serving staff, so they recruited several waitresses from the local cafes to work the dinner.
The staff were trained in all the proper etiquette; serve from the right, pick up from the left, only speak when spoken to and then always address him as “Your Highness.”
All went well at the dinner. The wine was poured, toasts were made, dinner served. Having finished his meal, Prince Philip set his knife and fork at the proper 4 o’clock position on the plate.
The waitress bent in from the left to pick up the plate and exclaimed:
“Hold on to your fork Dukie, there’s pie coming!”
Bob Kanngiesser
Port Alberni