Two hoorays for the Canadian soccer team
Dear Editor:
A first hooray for our awesome Canadian men's soccer team for their brilliant 4-0 win over Jamaica, thus qualifying them to play in the World Cup.
A second hooray to the huge crowd of flag-waving Toronto soccer fans, who effectively took back our beloved Canadian flag from the Freedumb Convoy.
Don Gayton
Summerland
Time to vote out all of Penticton city council
Dear Editor:
Thank you to all those people who take the time and make the effort to write in about their concerns, views and opinions.
I may agree with many… I may disagree with others, but at least I am interested in my city, Penticton, my hometown since 1948.
I am baffled by most of the decisions made by this current city council. They have done more to harm the citizens of Penticton than all previous councils. Who does their research?
Parking meters on Main Street are placed in inconvenient places and very low to the ground so it is difficult to see them. I walk with a cane so finding the meter, putting in the necessary information and money takes time. How about one meter per car or better yet, no meters to encourage people to shop downtown.
Walmart, Shoppers, London Drugs, Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, Safeway, Save-on-Foods do lots of business. I wonder why.
I watch the bike lanes closely every day I go out. So far, I’ve seen one, two or even three cyclists. I do go out early though. Do they do a big grocery shop? Do they support downtown businesses?
Reading about the mayor’s family troubles is great if you like soap operas.
Does the taxpayer enjoy paying for all the council’s decisions.
Wake up Penticton! Remember to vote in October 2022.
Judy Preen
Penticton
With all the challenges, City builds a bike lane
Dear Editor:
The next city council should allow the people of Penticton to vote on the bike lane in a referendum to settle the issue once and for all.
The citizens will have their say and vote no to bike lanes and then see their hasty removal. The city staff and managers that rammed this through will be terminated with severance pay.
Too many city-staff-created ridiculous proposals are coming before council. A majority of these ridiculous proposals are against the wishes of the public interest. Time to clean house and downsize.
The current communist-like council acts on its own self-interests and dictates.
Coun. James Miller has been the only one exemplifying the will of the public. He has a right to ask about the cost and effect on our citizens when these proposals are introduced. Instead, he is cut off by Coun. Katie Robinson, who usually rambles on and on and on with verbal diarrhea that has nothing to do with the issue at hand.
She is part of the six-person Chicken Little crew on council that believes the sky is always falling.
A flood has happened? Build a bike lane. Crime is on the rise? Build a bike lane. People are being murdered and assaulted? Build a bike lane. Major influx of homeless and drug addicted-people? Build a bike lane. Lack of parking? Build a bike lane.
For the last two years, the newspapers have been full of articles against the bike lanes. The people want a say and a referendum to vote on bike lanes before we spend millions more on bike lanes.
Voter judgment day is coming. You may build it, but we will remove it.
Mike Hawley
Penticton
Convoy should focus effort on better causes
Dear Editor:
I want us to have our flag back.
The convoy folks should be finished with their “freedom” message by now and stop bullying those of us who want our own freedom back.
Maybe they could put their energies into helping the Ukranian people. Better yet, go over there and fight.
Thank you City of Penticton for trying to obtain a Ukranian flag for City Hall.
I have heard that Amazon and flags.ca have supplies.
If the flag doesn’t work with our pole, I’m sure the engineers of the City could figure something out.
Eunice Burke
Penticton