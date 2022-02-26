Two important things happened on Tuesday, Feb. 22.
On the international scene, Vladimir Putin thumbed his nose at world opinion and declared two sections of eastern Ukraine “independent states.” The next day, he sent “peacekeeping” troops across the border to ensure they stayed within Russia’s orbit.
No one knows, as I write these words, whether this is the beginning of an international economic war. Or an international shooting war. Or the beginning of a nuclear war — a fate we have been trying to avoid since 1945.
The second event? I had to have my dog euthanized.
Guess which event I will remember for the rest of my life? You’re right. The personal always outranks the universal.
My dog Pippin was about six years old. She joined me two months after my wife died from leukemia. Pippin was bright, lively, and loving. She filled a great aching abyss left by Joan’s death.
She was devoted to me, and I to her.
If I was working in my office, she curled up under my desk. If I was watching TV, she curled up on the floor near my feet. If I took a nap, she curled up on the far side of my bed.
She did a little dance of joy whenever I came home. And another dance of joy whenever we went out for a walk together.
She was almost human.
She was my constant companion, almost an extension of me, for two wonderful years.
But like some humans, she had a flaw in her mental wiring. She was friendly with most dogs and people. But occasionally, for no reason I could discern, she took a violent dislike to another dog. If she saw such a dog, she went berserk.
In my car, she became a ballistic missile ricocheting around the cabin. On a walk, she tried to rip her leash out of my hands. I could barely hold her back.
As if she was having a seizure, nothing would restrain her. Until it was over, and then she was sweet and gentle again.
Her obsession got worse. When I prevented her from getting at her enemy, she turned on me. She bit me five times. She tore at my shoes, ripped my pant legs.
I knew this could not go on.
So on Tuesday afternoon, I arranged to have Pippin euthanized.
By then, of course, she was back to normal. She bounded to the car, tail wagging, excited about going with me on a new adventure.
She sat beside me on the couch in the vet’s grieving room. As the anesthetic gradually took hold, her head slowly settled into my lap. I stroked her head, her ears, her shoulders. She sighed. And closed her eyes.
Over a dead body that couldn’t hear my voice, couldn’t feel me still stroking her head, I sobbed, “I’m sorry. So sorry. I didn’t want it to end this way…”
I left her lying on the couch. As if she were just sleeping soundly.
I loved her as I have not loved any other dog. She needed me. And oh my, I needed her.
Now here’s a question for you. As you read that story, were you wishing I’d hurry up and get on with an analysis of Putin’s speech justifying his invasion of Ukraine?
I didn’t think so.
That’s because personal involvement trumps an academic overview every time.
A close-up packs more punch than a wide shot. A bee nuzzling for nectar, a tear trickling down a cheek, a dancing child, always hooks the viewer more deeply than a sweeping panorama.
Zoom out for background; zoom in for impact.
That’s why those COVID-19 death counts are meaningless padding in newscasts. Who cares if B.C. had 2,830 deaths. Or 36,117 in Canada.
Or 5.9 million worldwide. COVID-19 becomes real when someone you know lies in a hospital bed, inside a rat’s nest of tubes and monitors, struggling for every breath.
Economic theory only becomes real when the price of your bananas goes up.
Distant wars become real when your son, your sister, your uncle, doesn’t come home.
For me, Putin’s Ukrainian invasion of 2022 is no more real than the Crimean War of 1853, which is memorable mainly for the stories of Florence Nightingale and the Charge of the Light Brigade.
If I had Ukrainian genes, I might feel the news more personally.
Because it’s personal, Pippin’s story matters more to me than whatever historians may record about Vladimir Putin’s actions on Feb. 22, 2022.
Jim Taylor is an Okanagan Centre author and freelance journalist. He can be reached at rewrite@shaw.ca