Remembering those who sacrificed for us
Dear EDITOR:
Something wonderful happened Friday morning at Veterans Park in Penticton.
Three hundred or more people, from the very young to the very old, turned out in freezing conditions to pay their respects to those who have served, and those who continue to serve, in the Armed Forces of Canada and its allies.
Many of those to whom we paid tribute paid the ultimate price, having lost their lives in the defence of our freedoms.
We will remember them.
There was a simultaneous commemoration in the (presumably) much warmer Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, but those who braved the outdoor service at the war memorial witnessed a superbly organized event.
A fly-past of six light aircraft opened the proceedings punctually at 10.30 a.m..
The sound system was infinitely better than the one we suffered through last year; all the speeches and addresses could be heard clearly, and the recordings of O Canada and God Save the King both appeared right on cue.
The organizers are to be congratulated — and thanked for making this special day so memorable.
Robert Nield
Penticton
PM was unavailable for Remembrance Day
Dear Editor:
Regarding your headline “PM skips Remembrance Day event” (Herald, Nov. 10).
I think the wording of this headline is extremely misleading. The prime minister didn’t “skip” the Remembrance Day ceremony in Ottawa, he was attending a conference in Cambodia. He was unable to attend due to a conference. “Skipping” implied he was on another holiday in Tofino.
Ann Saunders
Penticton
Making the outdoors accessible to all
Dear Editor:
I’ve managed with the Penticton Seniors Drop In Centre to help set up a meeting to improve outdoor access to our area in the South Okanagan. Hoping to set up a society so we are able to apply for grants. We are looking at improving access to our lower lakes and some mountain lakes.
I remember the boardwalk enclosed swimming area and diving boards at Skaha Lake just this side of the boating area. This is an ideal spot to set up a system so that wheelchair bound people can go for a swim.
In 2018, my late wife was wheelchair bound and in 2000 I did my last triathlon with only 32 hours of training as she needed to get out. I had her to both ends of Vaseuax Lake, the Myra Canyon Trestles, and even parked between Beaconsfield and Apex so we could enjoy the alpine area of Apex, although we did not make the old lookout building.
I have someone from the parks branch speaking as well as someone from the fisheries, an occupational therapist and some familiar with applying for grants.
Acting together, we can improve the life of those in wheelchairs, they deserve to enjoy our wonderful outdoor area as well. I encourage wheelchair-bound people and their supporters. To come out, for by joining forces we will be heard.
Bob Richards
Penticton
Golf courses could solve land shortage
Dear Editor:
Re: “Allow housing on agricultural land,” (Herald letters, Nov. 10).
The letter-writer wondered if there is room for small trailer parks on land that is in the Agricultural Land Reserve. It does seem like there might be room for some “tiny houses” in the ALR, but it should not be on land that is actually used for agricultural operations.
Luckily there is a great deal of uncultivated ALR land within the Capital Regional District. It is conveniently located; some is even waterfront.
This ALR-designated land is currently tied up in golf courses, some are private-membership clubs, that have not produced a single crop for much of the past century.
A quick look at the CRD atlas shows that at least nine golf courses sit atop 350 hectares of ALR land inside a region that is suffering from a housing crisis and rising food costs. That’s 3,500,000 square metres of land.
The equivalent of 5,500 single-family lots or 15,000 townhouses, or 35,000 apartments/ condos, or 100,000 tiny homes. Or, for that matter, about 15,000 tonnes of potatoes per year.
I’m not anti-golf and I’m not seriously advocating that these green spaces should be paved over with housing or plowed under for crops.
But I do wonder if clusters of tiny homes surrounding a potato-field fairway on the first hole of the Uplands Golf Club would suddenly create a laser focus on the housing crisis inside the legislature.
Perhaps it would start a land-use conversation that considers all land and whether higher density is a consequence everyone will bear equally, or is it just some who must bear the brunt?
Doug Wilson
View Royal
The Last Post, Taps are different
Dear Editor:
Just a note regarding your Remembrance Day edition (Courier/Herald, Nov. 10). “The Last Post” and “Taps” are not the same. The article titled ‘The Last Post” is actually about the American, “Taps.”
Jan Hanna
Penticton
Think before you flick your cigarette butts
Dear Editor:
I know that forest fire season is over for the year but a wee reminder that despite the chances of fire lowered cigarette butts are still stinking litter.
No matter the time of year, it is litter, nasty nasty trash. Today I watched an idiot dump his entire ashtray out his window in a parking lot a mere metre away from a trash can. I know a lot of responsible smokers, so I know smoking doesn't in fact make one stupid.
Think before you flick your butts.
Kristine Lee
Penticton
Nothing has changed in more than 50 years
Dear Editor:
It has to be close to 50 years ago when travelling through Vancouver with my wife and young children and we made a wrong turn and ended up in the dreaded East Hastings area.
The scene way back then was abysmal. It still is, but even on a grander scale, if that’s possible. Think I muttered something inappropriate to the kids, “that’s where you will end up if you don’t straighten up and fly right.” Not a damn thing has changed.
The old insanity definition, “doing the same thing over and over expecting a different result” comes to mind. In this case the repetitive “thing” being done is absolutely nothing, except throwing gobs of money around and talk of rolling out a safe drug supply.
The problem lies in that we are applying too much political correctness in society and fretting about rights and freedoms. Granted a measured amount of empathy needs to be rendered to the addicted and mentally ill, but how much more crime and disorder must we put up with as we attempt a just society.
Thought I was the only one who believes that tough actions are definitely the remedy for the homeless crisis.
Dr. Brian Horejsi, your letter was right on the money (Herald, Nov. 8). Permanent institutions and “camps” are what’s needed sooner than later.
Just think of what could be built with all the taxpayer funding we are currently wasting. The corrective actions are in plain sight. All we need are leaders with back bone.
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Solution to deer issue: let’s start hunting
Dear Editor:
We should have gotten serious about culling these offensive and dangerous deer 20 years ago.
This is an exemplary case of elected officials, in all municipalities, suffering from the worst case of paralysis by way of analysis.
You don’t need to be a nuclear physicist to find a solution to the problem; it is called hunting.
These large rodents with horns need to be removed completely from our urban and residential areas once and for all. Bambis they are not.
John Stevenson
Vancouver