Why does the city bend over backwards for developers?
Dear Editor:
The rezoning of 602 Lakeshore Drive to accommodate eight luxury condos on a small lot, and the current Canadian Horizons application for a 112-home urban subdivision next to the garbage dump in Penticton, have each generated public concern.
While different in scale, these development proposals both involve perplexing rezoning issues. The 602 Lakeshore application required variances because the subject lot is far too small for the proposed building. How did that rezoning succeed? It was approved by a razor thin majority of City Council, zoned into compliance by granting variances and in contravention of Penticton’s zoning bylaw.
Canadian Horizons’ Spiller Road land contains environmental, geotechnical and hydrological challenges, plus nuisance factors such as odors from the adjacent landfill site. To facilitate this proposal, the developer is now requesting a “downzoning” from Penticton’s Future Land Use designation, to become “Country Residential”.
Surprisingly, a potential new zone category called “Country Residential Cluster” has been devised for the site. This zone has zero relationship to the actual concept of clustered development, but instead presents a linear series of long, narrow lots, along subdivision roads which conveniently end at the border of the property, signaling clear intent that this development would link easily to the next future subdivision.
All of this to help approve a development where lots are proposed to have a portion of their length fenced and covenanted to become “conservation areas.” There are no suggestions for how this conservation area would be monitored, or how the resident elk herd would react to having to cross a road in the middle of its length.
Both the above projects are in areas considered critical to Penticton’s tourism attractiveness. The 602 Lakeshore development sets a precedent for other overly-large buildings on a block immediately adjacent to Okanagan Lake Beach, characterized by generous setbacks, landscaping, and sense of spaciousness. Development of the Spiller block into an urban subdivision would provide a link to more of these on the Naramata Bench, destroying the rural ambiance featured in showcasing Penticton’s tourism/recreation economy.
Penticton has been discovered as a place to invest in real estate and live the Okanagan lifestyle. There will always be demand to live in this now-desirable city, until its appeal is destroyed by inappropriate development.
Why does the City continue to bend over backwards to help developers put projects on lands where they don’t belong? Inquiring minds want to know.
Jana MacFarlane
Penticton
Some name suggestions for B.C.’s new party
Dear Editor:
At the BC Liberal convention in Penticton. delegates approved a process to potentially change the party’s name by the end of the year (Herald, June 14).
It’s about time.
The BC Liberal Party cut official ties with the federal Liberals years ago. Everybody knows the BC Liberals are liberal in name only.
Since the name Conservative Party of British Columbia is already taken, here are five possibilities for a new name:
1. B.C. New Conservative Party
2. B.C. New Social Credit Party
3. People’s Party of B.C.
4. B.C. RepubliCanuck Party
or, to try to confuse NDP voters,
5. NCP (the No Christy Party)
David Buckna
Kelowna
Always read the fine print on any contract
Dear Editor:
I am writing to share a warning to others regarding ADT by Telus home security systems.
My parents lived in the same home in Kelowna since 1967.
My mom passed away in September, my dad had a small stroke in January, and has recently moved into an assisted-living facility, and is doing well.
Approximately one year ago, someone came to their home and sold them a home security system that included emergency pendants. The system has worked well, and they used the system more than once to get medical aid.
As Dad is now selling his home, I contacted the company to cancel his home security contract. I was informed that their five-year contract still has 47 months to be paid out in full.
While the sale of his house will allow him to pay this out, I want to make others aware — read the fine print and understand what you are signing — I know if my parents had understood this they would not have signed up, as they were already considering moving from their home.
Dave Ritchie
Penticton
Trudeau using soccer players as political tools
Dear Editor:
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and others completely embarrassed Canadian soccer players to both our country and the world by speaking out against the Iran-Canada football match.
Before one rushes to judgement over the cancellation of this international soccer game in Vancouver, let us look at past history.
In 1988, Iran played the U.S. at the World Cup in France. (I watched this game on TV.)
For obvious reasons, this match was arguably the most politically-charged game in world history. (Iran and the U.S. will play again in Qatar this fall.)
The Iranian leader forbid his team from the traditional walk-over and hand shake. So, the Americans did the walk-over and hand shake with the Iranian players.
As a goodwill gesture, the Iranian players gifted the American players white roses as a symbol of peace.
The thoughtful Iranian gesture surely did not have the approval of its government.
American player Jeff Agoos said: “We (the American and Iranian soccer players) did more in 90 minutes than politicians did in 20 years (to promote peace and understanding).”
It needs to be clear that international soccer players are goodwill ambassadors and do not shoot down passenger planes, start wars or promote hate — politicians have been known to do this.
Sports-washing is a term implying that governments use sports to sanitize their image.
Iran and others have been accused of sports-washing.
So what about Justin Trudeau?
Trudeau went to Edmonton for the photo-op with the men’s national team. Arguably this was a case of sports-washing to distance himself from allegations of groping in the Kootenays, leaving his teaching job in Vancouver without a full explanation, black-face postings, contempt of Parliament, the engineering company scandal, and more.
One should focus on removing certain politicians and their facilitators from power and support soccer-playing, goodwill ambassadors.
The people can only dream.
What a wonderful world it would be.
Ron Johnson
Penticton
Why are BC Liberals changing name now?
Dear Editor:
Bring back, oh bring back, bring back sad thoughts of Christy and Kevin baloney to me, to me...
A rose by any other name would still look and smell like a rose.
A name change for the BC Liberal party suggested by a leader refueled by reclaimed Geritol will still be a Liberal blowing hot air through a windsock.
It’s such a shame that Liberal leader Kevin Falcon uses the word “honesty” in vain. After all the years gone by, the Liberal party thinks their name change will avoid confusion with the federal Liberal party.
If it takes years to change a name, the Liberal smell will still linger, along with childish bickering and name calling.
The BC Liberals should have learned from the federal Conservative party who dumped their elected leaders quicker than emptying a honey wagon.
Talk is about the only cheap thing left and politicians certainly know how to talk.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Political parties dividing rural versus urban folks
Dear Editor:
Recently, I visited relatives in a small town in the Columbia Valley where I spent some years growing up.
During a morning walk in this quiet small town, I couldn’t help but notice that almost every yard had a pickup truck parked in it just as it did when I grew up there.
Why so many? Many folks make their living in forestry, mining and farming where driving an EV is not practical. These same folks use the vehicles to haul firewood to help heat their homes to defray the high cost of hydro charged through the unfair two-tier system. They also use their trucks to recreate in the back country by camping, fishing and hunting.
Even though, these folks may need to travel long distances for basic shopping or medical care, they choose that lifestyle. That had me thinking about how the ridiculous price of fuel, a lot of which is due to government policies, unfairly punishes small towns like this throughout the country.
Political parties, both federal and provincial, have gone out of their way to pit urbanites against rural dwellers over the past decades, in pandering for votes.
While these folks don’t begrudge urbanites their lifestyle, politicians, pandering to urban sensibilities, use rural and small town residents as political fodder.
When Premier John Horgan quips “take transit” when questioned about the cost-burden families face with the high price of fuel, this says it all.
Before anyone chirps in “it’s industry greed not taxes,” both taxes and government policy have put us here.
One of The Herald’s green-tinged columnists recently mused that it’s the oil industries fault for not building more refineries in Canada.
Does anyone think an oil company would spend billions on a refinery when both the federal and provincial governments want to eliminate gas-powered vehicles in a decade or so?
My hope for the future is that some political party embraces the diversity in our province and country and governs for all equitably and fairly no matter where you live.
Oh, and unicorns. I hope to ride a unicorn.
Andy Richards
Summerland
Several possible new names for BC Liberals
Dear Editor:
Re: “B.C. Liberals vote to rebrand,” (Herald, June 14).
They need a new name? How about Reform, Alliance, Social Credit or Republican North. Right now, they are about as far from being Liberal as one can get.
Don Duvall
Saanich
And another suggestion for party’s new name
Dear Editor:
Re: “B.C. Liberals vote to rebrand,” (Herald, June 14).
Leader Kevin Falcon wants to change the name of his party, and one can sympathize. He has a dilemma.
He’s perfectly correct that the party is certainly not liberal.
On the other hand, it will still be the same party once the name is changed.
In a spirit of helpfulness and authentic name branding here’s a name: The B.C. Lipstick Party — as in lipstick on a pig.
Rob Garrard
Victoria