Crosswalk needed at Yorkton and Wilson
Dear Editor:
In April 2021 I requested a safety crosswalk on Yorkton Avenue and Wilson Street. A flashing light crossing would be the best option, of course, to slow traffic and safe crossing.
There are no marked crosswalks between South Main and Skaha Lake Road on Yorkton Ave. After inquiring how to proceed on this, I was informed to submit at least 12 signatures to the City in the form of a petition.
I submitted 75 signatures as I had a very positive response from those living in the area about the safety issue. I live near this intersection and have watched families, seniors and many locals crossing between traffic, at their own risk. Yorkton has become a busy street since several new structures have been built in the area.
Communication to me from city engineers has fallen and they feel there is no need for any sort of calming traffic control be considered now and will be looked at again in 2023. I have written to city council with no response except James Miller who came to see for himself the need for a calming crossing for pedestrians at Yorkton and Wilson.
Traffic flows fast on Yorkton as it is a wide road with easy connections between South Main and Skaha Lake Road. And speed on Yorkton is a huge safety problem. I have had numerous emails with Penticton engineers and their only response is they will look at it when they have more resources.
So for all the seniors at The Regency and the families on Wilson and all those wanting to cross Yorkton Ave., Penticton City Council and its engineers are aware of the safety concern on Yorkton Avenue, but do not consider it important at this time to have a safety crosswalk for pedestrians.
Any mishaps crossing Yorkton should therefore be directed to Penticton City Council and its engineering department for not acting on this request for safety.
Louella Sloboda
Penticton
Think more critically, question everything
Dear Editor:
Perhaps it’s my age that has, somewhat, tainted my tolerance for ignorance and idiocy. With regards to the letter submitted by Gary Young (“Climate change used as political excuse,” Herald, April 16) in which he states that a god is responsible for the placement of products such as gasoline, diesel, propane, natural gas, etc. in the earth.
Common sense would normally accept the fact that these substances do not exist in their natural state as they are all sourced from raw oil which must be refined by mankind, which he denies.
I am not aware of the education level which Mr. Young received, though I do question it, but it does come into question as most of us were taught in public school that fossil fuels are derived through the natural, not divine, effect of pressure and temperature on various organic compounds of decaying marine plant and animal material over the course of millions of years.
Readers may have been convinced that Mr. Young believes that the earth is only 7,000 years old. In that case, the presence of petroleum would, indeed, require divine intervention. This preposterous nonsense has been completely challenged and disputed by science.
Rational thought was, apparently, not considered when Mr. Young put pen to paper. Although there is absolutely no evidence that this god exists, he states that his wonderful creator God loves us and everything which he created. Why does he not love Ukrainians and why is he allowing our life- sustaining water and air to be so polluted and abused as to compromise the very life which he loves?
Gary Young should learn to think a little more clearly, and above all, more critically and question everything.
Lynn Bryngelson
Kelowna
Extreme actions for murderous regimes
Dear Editor:
In a concerted effort to drive the former editor of the Penticton Herald crazy, I will again suggest that the Western world give considerable consideration to bombing the hell out of murderous, Godless backwards regimes. I suppose only a limited few would think otherwise.
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Technology ultimately creates unemployment
Dear Editor:
Two things completely unrelated.
Why is the price of gasoline in Kelowna around the $1.70 mark, while in Vernon it is even cheaper at $1.62, while we in the South Okanagan are still almost at $1.90? I would really love to hear their excuse this time.
The other question I must pose is this. The federal government wants everyone in an electric vehicle by 2035. So what will become of mechanics who spent $25,000 or more on training and tools? Electric vehicles require far less maintenance than a regular gas burning vehicle; that is why Ford discontinued the EV program back in the 1970s.
They lost too much money on the maintenance side of the house. Population keeps increasing, jobs disappearing which means more unemployed people, which will result in higher crime rates, as people will be desperate to survive.
Before introducing new technology to the world, any possible collateral damage should be taken into consideration
Am I the only one who sees some technology as bad, when it comes to the big picture?
Mark Billesberger
Penticton
--
Write: letters@pentictonherald.ca
Letters may not exceed 400 words.
The Herald reserves the right to edit any letter for length, spelling/grammar, libel issues and overall good taste.