Big business needs to step up to the plate
Dear Editor:
McDonalds and Pepsi are making no sacrifices for the Ukrainian people. They are still profiteering in Russia while a country dies.
Derek McGregor
Penticton
Security guards deal with danger, low pay
Dear Editor:
I deeply appreciate James Miller writing of Harmandeep Kaur in his column
“Security guards deserve our appreciation” (Herald, March 4). My heart goes out to her family, friends and the community.
I am a former security guard of more than 20 years and Kaur might well have been a coworker of mine at some point as I worked with men and women at many different sites and for more than one company.
I could have died one night if not for the intervention of a fellow guard. The incident occurred at a popular Richmond shopping plaza.
Security is largely a thankless job in which security firms profit off their staff's intelligence and skills while the B.C. government profits off security staff while failing to adequately educate and protect them.
I started in security when there was no training course, my company handed me a book to read, gave me on-the-job training and a uniform.
The worst company charged me a $30 deposit for one uniform shirt, I had to supply the remaining uniform, and I never actually worked a shift for them.
The best firm had the 2010 Olympics contract and they were generous and trained us well.
I’m glad to be out of the security field though it provided many interesting assignments during shifts.
Patrick Longworth
Penticton
A greener solution: converting to ethanol
Dear Editor:
I did some lobbying for Mohawk Oil in the 1980s.
What a joke, right?
The idea was to convert to ethanol and run vehicles, etc. on a clean, renewable fuel.
Brazil and Argentina converted to ethanol in the early 1970s to get away from dirty oil. They also got tired of dealing with OPEC and so the government converted to a cleaner and renewable fuel. Smart move. But our own government has not converted because of taxes and the monopoly that oil companies have over them.
If we convert to ethanol, we would be free of dirty oil in our air. We would have a renewable and clean fuel and continue to use the vehicles we have now.
Electric vehicles have their place, but not as a total answer to air pollution and global warming. They race in auto sports with ethanol already.
Twelve per cent of the trucking in the United States is run on biofuel. If we convert to ethanol/biofuel, we would create a lot of jobs building and operating distilleries.
We need sugar beets at this latitude to make ethanol, so farming would take off. We could use wood waste from our forests, orchards, etc. as a source for ethanol. We could also use the pipelines, tankers, etc. to transport a clean fuel — if it spills, it would just evaporate.
We watch as oil prices go up due to the war in Ukraine and us buying Russian oil on the world market is absurd.
Maybe Brazil and Argentina are the smart ones getting off reliance of oil. Converting to ethanol/biofuel would be a more realistic answer to global warming than waiting for the masses to be driving electric cars.
There is hope. Contact your local MPs and MLAs and the ministers responsible and lobby for change. Late is better than never.
Peace. Make love not war.
A.J. Seaman
Hedley
Start thinking about new names for council
Dear Editor:
The bike lane boondoggle, city council’s “Holy Grail,” so to speak seems to be front and centre... again.
Once again, council seems to be acceding to the whims of the bicycle special interest group — a distinct minority.
Once again, the lack of council transparency seems to rear its ugly head. What has happened to common sense? It would appear to have become uncommon in so far as council is concerned.
Not much thought has been given to bike lane development proposal on Lakeshore Drive. Voting taxpayers have had no chance to weigh in on this somewhat ridiculous — no asinine — venture.
Council candidates, prior to last election, stressed the importance of transparency, accountability and the like. Once in office council passed a resolution in reference to this.
Resolution 469/2019 states: “The City of Penticton recognizes that the involvement of citizens in making decisions and setting City policy is fundamental to good governance and that their participation improves the decisions by hearing all perspectives, identifying issues and building understanding of the problem or opportunity.”
What happened to this empty resolution statement with reference to Skaha Lake Marina and the bike lane scenario? It seems that this resolution is nothing more than smoke and mirrors or token lip service.
When will council practice what they preach? How long will we get bamboozled with double talk?
One or two council members have, on occasion, seen the real issues and have voted accordingly. If we look at council’s record thus far, we might liken it to a poorly performing hockey team where team performance is up and down like a yo-yo.
Maybe it’s time to rethink council’s performance and bring in a new administrative team as we approach the next election. Hockey teams do it and often get better results when they do.
The next election is not too far off so we have time to review what this council has done and to react accordingly. The question here might be, “Do we want more of the same or is it time for a change.”
Only you as a voter/taxpayer can make that decision. Time to start thinking.
Ron Barillaro
Penticton
Leave Lakeshore Dr. as a two-way street
Dear Editor:
There’s an old saying, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” Leave Lakeshore Drive alone. Don’t install parking meters. Don’t change the two-way street. Leave it the way it is now. The tourists come here just for the last probable place they can bring their families and enjoy the beach there and park free and cruise the street — some with cars and others with the pedal rental cars.
Everyone, including bikers, can use the street because Lakeshore Drive is probably the only street in town that the speed limit is observed. And we of Penticton enjoy this street and all along it.
I have lived in Penticton for more than 30 years and have not seen any problems with the wide sidewalk with the walkers and bikers and I walk and see this area all summer. I am very glad to see council vote against the street change.
Enough with all the bike paths already.
And the other thing I wish to address is so much for global warming. I don’t see Putin’s army tanks that are stretched out for 3.5 kilometers in Ukraine being converted to electricity and the guns that are firing rockets into Ukraine’s largest city.
In the meantime, I hope all involved in holding up the TransMountain Pipeline that would have made an enormous difference in the Canadian economy are satisfied now. Make sure no complaints about the $2 a litre gas prices that are coming up.
And they are blaming that in part on the extra fuel needed for war.
Mike Bugyi
Penticton
Horrified by actions of the Russian state
Dear Editor:
In my 87 years on this planet I have seldom been so incensed as I am watching, in real time, the Russian state ruthlessly, not to mention illegally, dismantle by sheer force of arms the sovereign nation of Ukraine.
As the world looks on, some 47 million souls are being brought under the heel of a dictator trained by and dedicated to the ideals and atrocious conduct of more than 75 years of repression in the much despised USSR, the Soviet Union.
Vladimir Putin, has learned his hateful skills well, unleashing a modern, well-equipped military assault against an ill-prepared neighbouring sovereign state with cavalier disregard for anticipated civilian casualties.
In response, the free world has decreed that a Third World War must be avoided at all costs. All possible aid, short of any direct military troop movement, would be provided.
In dealing directly with Putin and his Russian regime, it was felt that severe sanctions were the most appropriate way to exert significant pressure on their economy without dangerous direct confrontation.
Many countries, including the United States, are participating in the process with varying degrees of effect.
Curiously, while the U.S. has imposed some daunting sanctions they unbelievably continue to import Russian oil.
The numbers are estimated at about 3% of U.S. consumption yielding billions of dollars monthly to Russian coffers, undoubtedly useful in supporting Putin’s extraterritorial ambitions in the Ukraine.
It’s about time to rid the world of this oxymoronic foolishness; supporting the economy of a known and acknowledged enemy. It’s time for free world countries to band together and collectively insist, nay demand, that the U.S. cease this inexplicable policy that threatens the safety of innocents in the Ukraine.
Anything less denudes them of their claim of “leader of the free world” and subjects them to demeaning derision from many corners of the globe.
Time is of the essence. Innocent civilians are dying as we safely contemplate the situation from afar. It’s time for our government, acting on our behalf, to work at halting or at least temporizing this catastrophe unfolding in the Ukraine.
The very least we can do is to prevail upon the U.S. to desist from their extremely controversial policy of purchasing Russian oil.
God bless the Ukrainian people and their desperate struggle against naked aggression and tyranny.
Tom Linning
Penticton
--
Write: Penticton Herald, 101-186 Nanaimo Ave. W., Penticton, B.C., V2A 1N4.
Email: letters@pentictonherald.ca
Letters may not exceed 400 words.
Due to a heavy volume of letters, it can take up to seven days for an approved letter to appear in print.