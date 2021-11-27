Remembering the teaching legacy of Keith Allen
For many, many students, staff, and parents the presence of Keith Allen at Pen-Hi was incredibly impactful. Keith wasn’t simply a teacher and a coach, he was the spirit, and perhaps the heart, of Pen-Hi.
For years, you would find Mr. Allen standing in the front lobby of the school in the morning, welcoming everyone into the building, asking how they were doing, reminding them that today was full of possibilities, and they were in the right place at the proper time to do great things…and he would be cheering for them.
Whether you were a star athlete, honor roll scholar, or the shy new student, Mr. Allen was happy to see you and his enormous, infectious smile put some bounce in your step.
I met Keith almost 30 years ago, when I was the brand-new teacher. On the surface, we had nothing in common, save teaching. He was the veteran PE teacher and coach, I was the brand new Social Studies and Drama teacher. Yet Keith extended his massive hand to me welcoming me like family.
News of Keith’s passing hit me hard, and I know, because of the dozens of folks I met over the years who have shared the powerful impact he had on their lives, his loss will be felt throughout our community and well beyond.
Keith lived his own advice. He saw the possibilities, he cheered for everyone trying to achieve a goal – regardless of whether it was on the court, in the classroom, or in life. He often said that “Anyone can be great, because anyone can serve.”
Keith was great. He will be missed. My thoughts go out to his family and all who loved him as we try to find peace with his passing.
Kevin Epp, President
Okanagan Skaha Teachers’ Union
Summerland’s opportunity for reconciliation
Dear Editor:
There is a stretch of undeveloped shoreline on the north side of Trout Creek Peninsula in Summerland, along Landry Ave. Summerland council approved a development permit for a 45-unit cluster housing development on the site, in a 5-2 vote.
At that same Nov. 8 meeting, the syilx invited Summerland to begin the process of reconciliation. To date, Summerland has not yet accepted this invitation, but it is not too late to change that.
Among the written materials submitted for consideration prior to the Nov. 8 meeting was a five-page letter from the Penticton Indian Band. It begins by explaining that the area of proposed development along Landry is within the syilx Area of Responsibility and is subject to syilx Title. It then expresses the PIB’s disappointment that Summerland had not meaningfully engaged with the PIB regarding the project, and points out that the Landry development area is a known site of cultural and archeological significance, located along one of the region’s last undeveloped shorelines.
The letter then states that the PIB does not approve, consent, or in any manner agree to the current proposed development, and goes on to articulate six reasons for this position. The remainder of the letter discusses the consultation process itself, concluding with an invitation for Summerland to explore with the PIB what meaningful engagement concerning the future of the Landry site could look like.
During the Nov. 8 meeting itself, Summerland appeared to not quite grasp the significance of the PIB’s invitation. Fortunately for Summerland, the PIB renewed its invitation during the last five recorded minutes of the meeting.
It is time for Summerland to recognize that the syilx are presenting an amazing opportunity here, to begin the process of reconciliation for real. As far as our bureaucratic albatrosses are concerned, I am not well equipped to know how to go about this, but here is a rough idea:
• Step 1: Summerland halts the development process for the Landry site;
• Step 2: Summerland formally accepts the invitation from the syilx;
• Step 3: Summerland and the syilx meet in order to come to a consensus decision on what should happen at the Landry site going forward;
• Step 4: Summerland implements whatever decisions are arrived at during that process (e.g. modifying our OCP, rezoning the land, issuing a new development permit, etc.)
As an act of good faith, Summerland should also consider removing the zoning designation of “medium density residential” for the Landry site prior to meeting with the PIB.
The value Summerland will obtain from repairing its relationship with the syilx will far outweigh any value we could obtain by continuing to develop the Landry parcel in a manner which flagrantly violates the spirit and letter of reconciliation.
Katie Sardinha
Summerland
Stop using “1-in-100 years” to describe present flooding
Dear Editor:
We need to stop using the phrase “1-in-100 years” for floods because it is no longer valid.
For this probability to be fairly accurate there needed to be several hundred years of older data to make it so. And the conditions that produced the phenomenon must have been very similar during that time. With climate change, these conditions have changed significantly; global warming is adding much more water into the atmosphere.
For hazard mitigation, this means that we need to change from a “probabilistic” approach to a “deterministic” approach. In the probabilistic approach we use a probability that is a societal choice of balancing cost versus degree of risk.
In the deterministic approach we build for what we think is going to happen. Climate change science tells us that this latter choice is not easy either because it says that things are going to get worse before they get better; but how much worse? There will still be some cost versus risk considerations in this choice.
These ideas can also be applied to other natural hazards for which climate change is affecting the causes, such as droughts and forest fires, but the mitigation of these hazards is more difficult than it is for rain fall.
Peter Basham
Kelowna
Scientific theories provide best-available explanation
Dear Editor:
The “Today in History” of Nov. 24 opened with two inaccuracies in the first item.
First, Darwin wrote, “On the Origin of Species”, not “The Origin of the Species.” In that work, he brought forward the theory that populations evolve over generations through natural selection. That is basically the whole of the theory of evolution.
Second, He did not, as mistakenly stated in this report, state that (man) descended from the apes. Anyone with any knowledge of evolution knows that this statement is completely rejected in the scientific community. The closest he came to that statement was when he suggested that humans and apes shared an “ape-like” ancestor.
Anyone saying that evolution “is not proven,
it’s only a theory,” is demonstrating a distressing ignorance of science. I have never heard a claim of “unproven” applied to the Theory of Relativity, Electromagnetic Theory, Cell Theory, Germ Theory, the Theory of Gravity, Quantum Theory, or any other of a host of commonly accepted scientific theories.
Scientific theories simply provide the best-available explanation for a specific aspect of how our universe works. They are open to all challengers who have well-documented evidence to provide other explanations. So far, the theories named above have withstood all challenges.
One does not reject electricity, or gravity, relativity, or other phenomena explained by scientific theories. They are all facts. Just like evolution.
Marie Sorge
Penticton
Politicians should fill up sandbags
Dear Editor:
Re: “MP Report,” by Dan Albas (Herald/Courier, Nov. 26).
G’day Dan, hope you are well and ready to turf Erin “O’Fool” as your party leader.
Hybrid versus in-person Parliament, which is your preference, you ask? I believe even a monkey would answer your question correctly.
Your question is a no-brainer, politicians should definitely show up to fill the empty seat with their empty heads.
If the public was playing hooky, just who in the H would be giving all to clean up the aftermath left from the present disasters?
Perhaps politicians should take a month off to visit the front lines filling sandbags or blowing their hot air to help dry the flooded areas in B.C.. Talk is cheap and I suggest politicians need to get some hands-on experience on the front lines instead of — you guessed it — more blah, blah, blah.
Have a great day.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Honour a business that made sacrifices
Dear Editor:
Re: “Chamber stands by controversial award,” (Herald, Nov. 23).
Well, I suppose you could give the business leader award to a shop that flaunted the health regulations and put the community at risk, or you could give the award to a shop that closed down instead and made the biggest sacrifice, of which there were more than a couple.
Gord McLaren
Penticton
How long will it take to fix Coq?
Dear Editor:
I am curious about the predictions on how long it will take to repair the serious damage to the Coquihalla Highway. Some say geotechnical surveys alone might take weeks and actual repairs months.
There’s no question the damage is severe. But if you consider it took only 20 months to build the highway from start to finish in time for Expo 86, surely the fix should be faster.
Steve Housser
Shawnigan Lake