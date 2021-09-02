Climate emergency forum online Tuesday
Dear Editor:
Climate is a hot issue for voters after experiencing an extreme summer of heat and wildfires. Federal election candidates in the South Okanagan-West Kootenay riding will discuss the climate crisis at Election 2021 and the Climate Emergency, an online forum, Tuesday, Sept. 7 from 6-8 p.m.
Candidates from the major parties will be asked about meeting emission reduction targets, mitigating climate impacts, protecting the environment, and maintaining a healthy economy.
The forum is organized by non-partisan organizations Fridays For Future West Kootenay and Nelson-West Kootenay chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby.
Register to watch the Zoom forum at bit.ly/SOWK-ClimateForum, or watch live-streaming of the event on Fridays For Future West Kootenay Facebook, or Fridays For Future Nelson on YouTube.
“Climate warming has moved our world to the edge of a dangerous precipice and our governments are the only agencies that have the broad capacity to build our defensive wall. We must choose leaders who have the will to act now,” said Jim Beattie, chair of First Things First Okanagan, one of the groups formulating questions for the candidates.
June’s heat wave that shattered temperature records in B.C. and led to the sudden deaths of more than 500 people was made 150 times more likely by climate change, according to international scientists. Climate change is also predicted to increase both the length of the fire season and the amount of forest burned. Overall, Canada is warming at twice the global average.
“Our governments call the climate situation an emergency, but consistently are slow to act. We saw with COVID-19 how rapidly governments can respond to a crisis when they want to. We will be looking to our candidates to show similar leadership on the climate front,” said youth organizer Linn Murray with Fridays For Future West Kootenay.
Polling data shows that climate change and the environment are a top priority for B.C. voters in the upcoming federal election. Questions for the candidates submitted by the participating climate groups will reflect widespread concerns about the changing planet.
Lori Goldman
Penticton
Cyclists considered ahead of our farmers
Dear Editor:
Two days ago, we noticed a “No Parking” sign near the farm gate to our orchard on the Evans loop. We have farmed here for 17 years, and have always parked our vehicles near the farm gate, off the paved road.
The rationale for this, we were told, is that bicycle users who use the KVR trail do not have a line of sight to oncoming traffic.
There are stop signs on both sides of the trail and the lined (black and white) crossing, which bicycles and off-the-road vehicles are supposed to obey. Cyclists are often travelling a high speed — as we have often noted — and never stop. This would preclude any need for line of sight as suggested.
Our farm staff have the right to park near the farm entrance. The apple bins are left there, so that the tractor can easily pick them up and move them. Apple co-ooperative workers need easy access to the apple bins for pick up.
I remind mayor and council, this is an agricultural area and agricultural land.
We pay the City a fee for use of the easement noting again the rights of farmers and farm workers to be able to carry out their jobs. It seems the bicycle users requests are being enforced, however the rights of the farmers and, even rules of the road, can be dismissed.
Lower down the trail at the Randolph draw bridge, signs clearly post that bicycle users and horseback riders must dismount before crossing. Rarely have we seen this occur. Perhaps the bylaw people could spend a day there and easily increase the city’s coffers with tickets.
In good faith, the farming community could at least have been consulted about this idea beforehand and the rationale could have been explained, why this is not a good idea in the first place.
Hilma LaBelle
Penticton
Not vaccinated, please do the right thing now
Dear Editor:
I reside in assisted living and have, and still have, had many of my enjoyable life pleasures restricted by the pandemic, as have every single one of us.
What I am having serious trouble understanding is, as a result of this pandemic and being asked to mask up, keep distance, sanitize and then vaccinate, some people can find every reason NOT to help themselves by protecting others.
I feel I do have a right to say this since I have just started freely coming out of my room after placing myself in strict isolation. I chose to do this because even though I vigilantly masked indoor and out, and kept my distance for the protection of others, there were some living here who could just not reciprocate with respect and care of others.
That year-and-a-half was not only expensive (I purchased all my own food), but extremely costly to my mental health. I saw no one except for staff. It was only staff that I came to trust and look forward to seeing.
It was when it came time for the vaccinations that I was made aware of the fact that some tenants and staff had chosen not to be vaccinated.
My hopes had risen when it came time for vaccinations, only to be crushed when I heard of the ones who chose not to be vaccinated.
Very well, I thought, I had two options until this pandemic slows its pace; go back into isolation or stay as far away as possible of the people who did not get vaccinated.
The tenants who were not vaccinated were the same ones who refused to reciprocate the care and concern presented to them, but the staff members coming to work who didn’t get vaccinated simply crushed me.
I can’t understand why you could make a choice like you did, freely come to work, then freely place my life and others at risk.
If you want to be respected and praised for being a caring, respectful health care worker, then please get vaccinated before coming back to work. As for tenants continuing to live in assisted living and still refusing to take precautions, our staff and managers need assistance in either relocating them, or separating them from persons that will mask, distance and vaccinate.
Please, we all have the right of choice, but, no one has a right to endanger me.
Thank you Dr. Bonnie Henry!
Kathleen Byard
Penticton
Military industrial complex is in charge
Dear Editor:
After reading David Bond’s column on Afghanistan (Herald, Aug. 31), I wanted to respond with a simple truth.
Modern war has little to do with politics, the Taliban, 911, or nation building. Those things function well to distract the public and keep them occupied with CNN, Fox, MSNBC, etc.. It is a simple case of profit for the military industrial complex. They have been in charge since the Second World War.
The Iraq war was based on a lie, which enough of the world ate up, living in fear of the world’s last superpower, and afraid to disagree.
“You are either with us, or against us.”
The Afghanistan “War on Terror” was started to catch Osama bin Laden… again a lie. He was most likely hiding in Pakistan, and most of the supposed 911 terrorists were from Saudi Arabia. But, of course, you can’t start a war with Saudi Arabia.
This latest “endless war” was created to suck money out of the American, European and even Canadian taxpayer, and straight into the coffers of large military corporations that could care less about the lives of soldiers. Stand by for the next incarnation of the “endless war” and all the political
terrorism misinformation that will be required to sell it to the public. Cue the Ukraine, China, Russia....
The cost of the Afghan war alone is estimated at $2.26 trillion. This does not include Iraq, Syria and other conflagrations. Imagine what that could have done to fix aging infrastructure, education and medical costs just for the United States.
It’s all about the money.
Just follow the money.
Alpha Woldenga
Summerland
Skaha Park marina saga continues
Dear Editor:
As I think back many years and revisit certain things, I recall an occasion or two that stand out. There were some things that I wanted and wanted badly that for various reasons did not materialize.
Parents told me that it was not a good idea; it was a waste of money; that I would buy it and invariably tire of it and there were sundry odd other negative reasons.
One time, I did what I wanted to. This was not to show them up or say I told you so. Instead, it was an expression of having fully researched and evaluated things before I went ahead. I realized good dollar value.
Where am I going with this, you might ask? I am drawing a comparison to the actions of council with reference to the Skaha Park and marina issue. There are some parallels here.
The city bought and paid for a product $120,000 from Urban Systems.
Recommendations were presented to council and then the whole thing died on the vine it seems. Issues presented fell by the wayside or were just ignored as City and staff supposedly knew better.
But did they really?
This scenario paints a picture of going into a store to buy something; paying for it; having it packaged and leaving it on the counter and walking out without it. Is this a good business practice? You be the judge, as they used your tax dollars.
The question regarding park and marina development was very weakly drawn up. It did not deal with a complete scenario. Instead, it dealt with someone overseeing the park for up to 25 years.
Hardly a fair question to deal with the real issues.
Now that council and staff have made known the fact that they are on the search for possible candidates to fulfill the “monster mandate” comes the realization that we have been sold a bill of goods.
Not too long ago, the City appointed Parks Advisory Board presented the fact that true parks should be “unencumbered.” At the time, the council seemed to be on board with this. Yet recently, council stated that it had the full endorsement of this by that very advisory board. Is council suffering from the “Pinocchio affect” possibly.
If this debacle is allowed to take place be prepared for some heretofore not wanted change to this taxpayer owned park.
Ron Barillaro
Penticton
Bike lanes will take some getting used to
Dear Editor:
I would like to thank the City of Penticton for helping to make our city “greener” with the wonderful new bike lane.
However, I feel I need to alert cyclists to what I witnessed the other day while cycling north on the two-way bike route.
To my horror, a car was also headed north on Martin St., against the one-way street flow, driving in the bike lane.
At the same time, my husband who was riding a few blocks behind me was almost hit by a vehicle that was turning left from White Ave. onto Martin St. The driver only checked for oncoming traffic from the north, never suspecting that a cyclist was travelling from the south on this two-way bike route.
This exact same scenario was encountered by him further along, this time with pedestrians crossing Martin St, only looking right for traffic.
Good thing he was able to brake quickly!
So, until drivers and pedestrians get used to this new bike route, cyclists beware.
Louanne Houston
Penticton
Provide firefighters with the best resources
Dear Editor:
A few days ago, the Penticton Herald ran an article regarding the fact that the mothballed Martin Mars wasn’t being used in the firefighting effort. The article also appeared on the Herald’s Facebook page and while some called for reactivating the Mars, other made statements like: “It’s old news,” and “The new fleet is faster and better.”
Now consider the difficulty our firefighters have had stopping any fire this year. Most burned until they became interface before they were stalled with the tragic results of homes lost and a majority of the big fires are still burning out of control.
All fires started out small so we should all be questioning how effective B.C.’s firefighting air fleet is.
From my research, the largest capacity tanker holds 11,000 litres. The Martin Mars holds 27,000 litres. How many passes of the Mars would it take to put out a small fire? In California, the largest tanker is a 747 with a 68,000 litre capacity with many in between.
This is in no way a slam on the brave and skilled firefighters on the ground or in the air. I believe they do the best with the resources they have to work with.
However, it is pure folly to suggest we shouldn’t be questioning governments and bureaucrats about those resources.
Andy Richards
Summerland