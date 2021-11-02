Suspects in Paris attacks on stand after victims' testimony

Key defendant Salah Abdeslam in seen in the special courtroom built for the 2015 attacks trial, Wednesday Sept.8 in Paris. Salah Abdeslam, the lone survivor of the cell of Islamic State extremists who attacked Paris in November 2015 came under public questioning Tuesday Nov.2, 2021 for the first time, describing a close family life as and his acquaintance with many of the others seated alongside him behind the courtroom glass. (Noelle Herrenschmidt via AP, File)