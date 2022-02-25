Pope makes personal appeal in remarkable Russia embassy trip

FILE - Pope Francis welcomes Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, on the occasion of their private audience at the Vatican, on July 4 2019. Pope Francis went to the Russian Embassy on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 to personally “express his concern about the war,” the Vatican said, in an extraordinary, hands-on papal gesture that has no recent precedent. Usually, popes receive ambassadors and heads of state in the Vatican, and diplomatic protocol would have called for the Vatican foreign minister to summon the ambassador. (Alessandro Di Meo/Pool Photo via AP, File)