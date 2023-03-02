Greece train crash death toll rises to 57 amid search

Firefighters and rescuers supported by two cranes, search the wreckage after a trains collision in Tempe, about 376 kilometres (235 miles) north of Athens, near Larissa city, Greece, Thursday, March 2, 2023. Emergency workers are searching for survivors and bodies after a passenger train and a freight train crashed head-on in Tempe, central Greece just before midnight Tuesday. It was the country's deadliest rail crash on record. (AP Photo/Vaggelis Kousioras)