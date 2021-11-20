Venezuelan musicians set world's largest orchestra record

Members of the National Orchestra System gather to try and break a Guinness World Record for most instruments used in a piece of music, in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. The musicians, all connected with the country’s network of youth orchestras, will play a 12-minute Tchaikovsky piece at a military base under the watchful eyes of hundreds of independent supervisors tasked with verifying that more than 8,097 instruments are played at the same time. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)