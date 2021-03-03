Hungary pulls its ruling party out of EU's conservatives

FILE - In this Wednesday, March 20, 2019 file photo, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, center, arrives to a European People's Party's meeting at the European Parliament in Brussels. Hungary's governing party pulled out of its conservative group in the European Union's legislature on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, following years of conflict over the rule of law and European values. In a letter Wednesday to Manfred Weber, chairman of the EPP Group in the European Parliament, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced Fidesz's decision to leave the group. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)