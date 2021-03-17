Officials: Violent extremists pose 'elevated threat' to US

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo a violent mob of Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. Violent extremists motivated by political grievances and racial biases pose an “elevated threat” to the U.S. homeland, officials said Wednesday, March 17, in a unclassified intelligence report released more than two months after a violent mob of insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/John Minchillo File)