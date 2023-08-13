South Carolina state Sen. John Scott, longtime Democratic lawmaker, dies at 69

FILE - South Carolina State Sen. John Scott speaks during a prayer vigil in remembrance of Cyrus Carmack-Belton, Friday, June 2, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. Scott, a longtime South Carolina state lawmaker who served in state government for more than three decades, died Sunday, Aug. 13, after a stint in the hospital, according to Democrats across the state. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco, File)