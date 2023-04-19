1 city, 2 people - and India’s widening religious divide

In this two picture combo, on left, Hindu priest Swami Ram Das ,48, expresses his views sitting in his ashram, Wednesday, March 29, 2023, and on right, Muslim community leader Syed Mohammad Munir Abidi, 68, talks sitting in a Mosque on Tuesday March 28, 2023, in Ayodya, India. Abidi and Das are two ordinary citizens living in one city in a country of more than 1.4 billion people that is on the cusp of becoming the world's most populated nation. Together they embody the opposing sides of a deeply entrenched religious divide that presents India one of its biggest challenges so far: to safeguard freedoms to its Muslim minority at a time when a rising tide of Hindu nationalism is laying waste to the country's secular underpinnings. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)