UK PM Boris Johnson marries fiancee in private ceremony

In this Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, file photo, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds wave from the steps of number 10 Downing Street in London. U.K. newspapers are reporting that Prime Minister Johnson and his fiancée Symonds married Saturday, May 29, 2021, in a small private ceremony in London. The Mail on Sunday and the Sun said the couple wed at the Roman Catholic Westminster Cathedral in front of a small group of friends and family. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)