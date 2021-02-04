Biden delays Trump rule that weakened wild bird protections

FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2015, file photo, Dan Ashe, then-director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, talks following an animal release at the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge in Commerce City, Colo. Former U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Director Ashe told The Associated Press that the Migratory Bird Treaty Act's threat of prosecution served as "a brake on industry" that had saved probably billions of birds. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)