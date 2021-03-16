CBS says 'The Talk' staying off air after racism talk

FILE - Sharon Osbourne attends a special screening of "A Million Little Pieces" on Dec. 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. CBS says its daytime show "The Talk" will stay on hiatus for another week after a discussion about racism involving co-host Sharon Osbourne went off the rails last week. Osbourne reacted with anger and profanity when asked to talk about her support and friendship with British TV personality Piers Morgan. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)