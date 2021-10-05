French report: 330,000 children victims of church sex abuse

Olivier Savignac, President of "Parler et revivre" (Speak out and live again) victims association speaks during an interview Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Paris. A major report released Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021 is expected to reveal the extent of child sexual abuses within the Roman Catholic Church in France. It is estimated that about 3,000 perpetrators have committed such acts over the past 70 years. (AP Photo/Alex Turnbull)