Walker's chicken firm tied to benefits from unpaid labor

FILE - Herschel Walker, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Georgia, flashes a police badge as he speak to supporters during a campaign rally Oct. 18, 2022, in Atlanta. Walker campaigns for the U.S. Senate as a champion of free enterprise and advocate for the mentally ill, felons and others. And the Georgia Republican has called for policies that blend those priorities. Yet Walker, through a major chicken processor that he touts as a principal partner to one of his primary businesses, has benefited from years of unpaid labor by drug offenders routed to the facility by Oklahoma state courts.(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)