Navalny's doctors prevented from seeing him at prison clinic

Journalists and Navalny's doctors who were prevented from seeing him at prison clinic gather in front of the penal colony where a hospital for convicts located in Vladimir, a city 180 kilometers (110 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Several doctors have been prevented from seeing Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny at a prison hospital after his three-week hunger strike. Prosecutors, meanwhile, detailed a sweeping, new case against his organization. Navalny was transferred Sunday from a penal colony east of Moscow to a prison hospital in Vladimir, east of the capital, and his lawyers and associates have said that his condition has dramatically worsened. Reports about his rapidly deteriorating health has drawn international outrage. One of his personal physicians, Dr. Anastasia Vasilyeva, led three other medical experts to try to visit Navalny, but they were denied entry after waiting for hours outside the gates. (AP Photo/Kirill Zarubin)