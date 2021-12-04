Edward Shames, last 'Band of Brothers' officer, dies at 99

FILE - Edward Shames, center, hugs Ed McClung, center left, both members of the World War II Army Company E of the 506th Regiment of the 101st Airborne, with veterans Jack Foley, left, Joe Lesniewski, right, and Shifty Powers, far right, at the Library of Congress in Washington, on July 16, 2003. Shames, who was the last surviving officer of “Easy Company,” which inspired the HBO miniseries and book “Band of Brothers,” has died at age 99. An obituary posted by the Holomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory said Shames, of Norfolk, Va., died peacefully at his home on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)