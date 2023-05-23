Police in Portugal resume search for Madeleine McCann, British child missing since 2007

A police officer and a dog work at the Arade dam near Silves, Portugal, Tuesday May 23, 2023. Portuguese police aided by German and British officers have resumed their search for Madeleine McCann, the British child who disappeared in the country's southern Algarve region 16 years ago. Some 30 officers could be seen in the area by the Arade dam, about 50 kilometers (30 miles) from Praia da Luz, where the 3-year-old was last seen alive in 2007. (AP Photo/Joao Matos)