Thai protester accused of mocking queen gets 2 years' prison

FILE - Pro-democracy protesters perform on a mock "red carpet" fashion show billed as a sort of counterpoint to a fashion show being held by one of the monarchy's princesses nearby in Bangkok, Thailand on Oct. 29, 2020. A court in Thailand on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 sentenced an activist to two years in prison for insulting the country's queen by wearing traditional Thai attire at a demonstration two years ago for reform of the monarchy, a legal watchdog group said. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)