Prince Harry raps 'Fresh Prince,' says he didn't walk away

FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry gestures in the gardens of Buckingham Palace in London. Britain's Prince Harry rapped the theme song to the 1990s sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” during a late-night talk show interview. During an appearance on the CBS television network’s “The Late, Late Show with James Corden” that aired early Friday Feb. 26, 2021, Harry said he decided to step away from his work as a front-line member of the royal family to protect his wife and son and his mental health. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)