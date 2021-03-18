NFL reviewing sex assault claims against Texans QB Watson

FILE - In this Dec. 27, 2020, file photo, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Houston. New Houston Texans coach David Culley reiterated Thursday, March 11, 2021, that the team has no intention of trading Watson, despite the star quarterback‚Äôs request to be dealt. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson, File)