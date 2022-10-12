Myanmar court hands Japanese journalist 3 more years in jail

FILE - An image of Toru Kubota, a Japanese journalist detained in Myanmar while covering a protest, is displayed at the Japan Press Club in Tokyo on Aug. 3, 2022 as his friends gathered at the club calling for his immediate release. A court in military-ruled Myanmar has convicted Kubota of violating immigration law, adding three years to the seven-year prison sentence he was handed last week for filming an anti-government protest. (AP Photo/Yuri Kageyama, File)