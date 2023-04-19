Maine shooting suspect was recently released from prison

In a still frame from video provided by WGME-TV traffic is backed up near a scene where people were injured in a shooting on Interstate 295, in Yarmouth, Maine, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Gunfire that erupted on the busy highway is linked to a second crime scene where several people have been found dead in a home about 25 miles away in the town of Bowdoin, Maine, state police said Tuesday. (WGME-TV via AP)