Biden fires Architect of the Capitol over alleged abuses

FILE - Architect of the Capitol J. Brett Blanton speaks during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing to examine the FY 2022 budget request for the Architect of the Capitol, Senate Sergeant of Arms and the U.S. Capitol Police on April 21, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy called Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, on Blanton to resign, as pressure mounts on the embattled Trump-era appointee following a scathing Inspector General report on his personal and professional management. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has fired the embattled Architect of the Capitol, the official who oversees the U.S. Capitol complex, officials said.

The White House said Monday that Brett Blanton's appointment was terminated. It comes as House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he'd lost confidence in Blanton's ability to do the job.

An inspector general report released last year found “administrative, ethical and policy violations” by Blanton, including that he abused his government vehicle and misrepresented himself as a law enforcement official.

The position, while at the U.S. Capitol where Congress resides, is appointed by the president.

