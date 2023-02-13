Biden fires Architect of the Capitol over alleged abuses

FILE - Architect of the Capitol J. Brett Blanton speaks during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing to examine the FY 2022 budget request for the Architect of the Capitol, Senate Sergeant of Arms and the U.S. Capitol Police on April 21, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy called Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, on Blanton to resign, as pressure mounts on the embattled Trump-era appointee following a scathing Inspector General report on his personal and professional management. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP, File)