Texas Democrats return, end 38-day holdout over voting bill

FILE - In this June 8, 2021, file photo, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference in Austin, Texas. Abbott tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, according to his office, who said he is in good health and experiencing no symptoms. Abbott, who was vaccinated in 2020, was isolating in the governor's mansion in Austin and receiving monoclonal antibody treatment, spokesman Mark Miner said in a statement. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)