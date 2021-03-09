Santa Barbara Film Festival unveils its 2021 lineup

Bill Murray poses for a portrait at the 2012 Toronto Film Festival in Toronto on Sepy.9, 2012, left, and Carey Mulligan poses for a portrait during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on Jan. 25, 2020. Murray will receive the Maltin Modern Master Award and Mulligan will receive the Cinema Vanguard Award during this year's Santa Barbara International Film Festival. (Photos by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, left, and Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP)