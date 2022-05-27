Former Virginia Tech player acquitted in 2021 beating death

Judge Mike Fleenor delivers instructions to the jury during former Virginia Tech football player Isimemen David Etute's trial in Montgomery County Circuit Court in Christiansburg, Va., Friday May 27 2022. Etute is accused of fatally beating Jerry Smith, 40 in May 2021, a man he met on an online dating site and had initially believed to be a woman. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)