Blackhawks GM resigns, team fined after sexual assault probe

FILE - In this June 4, 2012, file photo, former assistant United States Attorney Reid Schar speaks during an interview in Chicago. The Chicago Blackhawks are holding a briefing Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, to discuss the findings of an investigation into allegations that an assistant coach sexually assaulted a player in 2010. Team owner Rocky Wirtz, CEO Danny Wirtz and former federal prosecutor Reid Schar, who ran the investigation, are scheduled to speak. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)