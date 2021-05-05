Right-wing think-tank ordered to pay man hurt at rally $2.4M

FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2017 file photo, a vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va. A federal judge on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, has ordered a right-wing think tank led by white nationalist Richard Spencer to pay $2.4 million to an Ohio man severely injured during a white supremacist and neo-Nazi rally two years ago in Virginia organized by Spencer. Bill Burke says he was struck by a car driven by James Alex Fields Jr. , in a crash that killed counterprotester Heather Heyer, during the August 2017 rally in Charlottesville. (Ryan M. Kelly/The Daily Progress via AP)