Dutch govt says it's too early to start easing the lockdown

FILE - In this file photo dated Friday, April 2, 2021, caretaker Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte leaves after surviving a no-confidence motion in parliament in The Hague, Netherlands. The Dutch government on Tuesday April 13, 2021, presented a roadmap for relaxing coronavirus lockdown measures, but caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte said it is still too early to relax the country’s months-long lockdown. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, FILE)