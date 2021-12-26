Desmond Tutu, South African equality activist, dies at 90

FILE - Bishop Desmond Tutu of South Africa displays an "End Apartheid" T-shirt at New York's City Hall, May 27, 1986. South Africa's president says Desmond Tutu, South Africa’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial justice and LGBT rights and the retired Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, has died at the age of 90, it was announced on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. An uncompromising foe of apartheid, South Africa’s brutal regime of oppression again the Black majority, Tutu worked tirelessly, but non-violently, for its downfall. (AP Photo/Susan Ragan, File)