Sen. Mike Lee brushes off opponents to win Utah GOP primary

FILE - President Donald Trump stands with Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, on Dec. 4, 2017, at the Utah State Capitol. Two well-funded challengers will attempt to unseat second-term Lee in Utah's Republican primary in a race that will test whether loyalty to former President Donald Trump remains a litmus test for Republican voters. Lee will appear on the ballot alongside former state lawmaker Becky Edwards and political operative Ally Isom on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)