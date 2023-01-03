Man suspected of intentionally driving off California cliff

In this image from video provided by Cal Fire San Mateo, Santa Cruz Unit, emergency personnel respond to the scene after a Tesla plunged off a cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Northern California, near an area known as Devil's Slide, leaving four people in critical condition, a fire official said. The vehicle fell about 250 feet (76.20 meters) from the highway, the fire official said. Motorists were told to expect delays as rescuers worked. Helicopters were expected to transport four people to hospitals. (Cal Fire San Mateo - Santa Cruz Unit via AP)