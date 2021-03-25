In shift, oil industry group backs federal price on carbon

FILE - In this April 24, 2015, file photo, pumpjacks work in a field near Lovington, N.M. President Joe Biden shut down oil and gas lease sales from the nation's vast public lands and waters in his first days in office, citing worries about climate change. Now his administration has to figure out what do with the multi-billion dollar program without crushing a significant sector of the U.S. economy, while fending off sharp criticism from congressional Republicans and the oil industry. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)